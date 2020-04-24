Billie, Bieber and Beyond: Bravado’s Line of Music-Branded Face Masks Is Money Well-Spent

Universal Music Group’s merchandise division Bravado is releasing a line of artist-branded face masks. Under the banner “We’ve Got You Covered,” the reusable, washable, cloth face masks are available via a special e-commerce site, www.wegotyoucoverednow.com, for the very affordable price of $15. Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Willie Nelson and Bob Marley are among the acts whose sanctioned art adorns the black covering.

All net proceeds will help support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through various charity partners including MusiCares in the U.S. and Help Musicians in the U.K.

A three-part program, it will also contribute 50,000 masks to those serving communities across the U.S. including workers in food banks, school lunch programs, homeless shelters and other community service providers, according to an announcement.

In addition, the “We’ve Got You Covered” initiative will aid UMG employees and the music community. UMG’s own chairman, Sir Lucian Grainge, is himself recovering from contracting coronavirus. He was hospitalized on March 13.

On April 6, Grainge wrote in a memo to staff: “Thanks to those on the front line of this crisis — the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers whose dedication and skill brought me back to health — I am on my way to a full recovery.”

Said Bravado CEO Mat Vlasic: “I’m humbled and grateful to work with artists and partners who are passionate and driven to deliver a program that supports those that need it most during this unprecedented time. This initiative will continue to grow and evolve thanks to the hard work from everyone here at Bravado and UMG, along with our artists across the globe.”

Bravado and UMG launched the program by first offering free face masks to all UMG employees.