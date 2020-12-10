Billie Eilish, Bong Joon Ho, Lee Isaac Chung, Hans Zimmer and More Added to Variety FYC Festival

Variety has announced additional programming for its virtual FYC Festival, running from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17.

Lee Isaac Chung, director of A24’s “Minari,” will take part in a conversation with Academy Award winner Bong Joon Ho about the making of the film.

A Music for Screens panel exploring the creation of the Bond song “No Time To Die” will include Grammy winner Billie Eilish, Grammy winner and producer Finneas, Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, and legendary musician and songwriter Johnny Marr.

HBO and HBO Max will present two panels as part of the festival. HBO will present a Meet the Makers: Behind the Lens panel with directors Susanne Bier (“The Undoing”), Derek Cianfrance (“I Know This Much Is True”), Misha Green (“Lovecraft Country”) and Tim Van Patten (“Perry Mason”). Plus, HBO Max’s top production designers, including Lester Cohen (“The Undoing”), Joel Collins (“His Dark Materials”), John P. Goldsmith (“Perry Mason”), Kalina Ivanov (“Lovecraft Country”) and Chris Seagers (“Raised by Wolves”) will all be featured in an artisans panel.

The event also now includes a roundtable on the future of cinematography with three of the industry’s top cinematographers, including Matthew Libatique (“The Prom”), Tami Reiker (“One Night in Miami”) and Dariusz Wolski (“News of the World”).

The premier sponsors for Variety FYC Fest are FX and HBO. Amazon, Apple TV Plus, Briarcliff Entertainment, Disney, Dreamworks Animation, Universal, Focus Features, HBO, Hulu, National Geographic and Netflix are supporting partners of the event.

Variety FYC Fest is free to attend, but registration is required. To see the complete agenda and register, please visit here.