Billie Eilish Documentary Announces Apple TV Plus Premiere Date

“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” a new documentary about the “Bad Guy” singer and songwriter, will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV Plus in February 2021.

The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, who previously turned his camera on the worlds of high fashion (“The September Issue”) and politics (“The War Room”).

Eilish’s debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” was released in 2019, going on to become the best-performing album of the year. It also swept the Grammys, picking up awards for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Eilish will next be heard crooning the James Bond theme song “No Time To Die” in the upcoming 007 adventure of the same name.

Apple has lined up several buzzy projects since entering the streaming wars. The tech giant scored with the Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon series “The Morning Show” and had a popular hit with the Tom Hanks’ World War II drama “Greyhound.” Its upcoming releases include Sofia Coppola’s “On the Rocks” with Bill Murray and Rashida Jones and the Tom Holland drama “Cherry,” which it recently picked up for $40 million. In the documentary space, Apple TV Plus has released “Beastie Boys Story” and “Boys State.” The Eilish documentary is a snazzy “get” for the service as it is locked in a content arms race with Netflix and Disney Plus.

“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” is produced by Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.