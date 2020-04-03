Chance the Rapper, Lenny Kravitz, Kamala Harris, Many More Pay Tribute to Bill Withers

Chance the Rapper, Lenny Kravitz, Brian Wilson and Kamala Harris were among the artists, actors politicians who took to social media to pay tribute to Bill Withers, the R&B singer and songwriter who passed away this week at the age of 81. The writer of such classics as “Lean on Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Use Me,” Withers died Monday of heart failure, although news of his passing was not announced until Friday morning.

Chance the Rapper wrote: “Aw man, Bill Withers was really the greatest. Grandma’s Hands, Ain’t No Sunshine, Lean on Me, Use Me Up, Just The Two Of Us and obviously Lovely Day are some of the best songs of all time. My heart really hurts for him, it reminds me of playing records with at my grandma’s house.”

Aw man, Bill Withers was really the greatest. Grandma’s Hands, Ain’t No Sunshine, Lean on Me, Use Me Up, Just The Two Of Us and obviously Lovely Day are some of the best songs of all time. My heart really hurts for him, it reminds me of playing records with at my grandma’s house — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 3, 2020

Lenny Kravitz, who covered “Use Me” early in his career, wrote: “Rest in power Bill Withers. Your voice, songs, and total expression gave us love, hope, and strength. My soul always has & always will be full of your music. Your humility displayed & depth of your power as you carried us all to a better place. You’re still & always will be Bill.”

Rest in power Bill Withers. Your voice, songs, and total expression gave us love, hope, and strength. My soul always has & always will be full of your music. Your humility displayed & depth of your power as you carried us all to a better place. You're still & always will be Bill. pic.twitter.com/mkpcSBfuZv — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) April 3, 2020

Legendary Beach Boys songwriter Brian Wilson wrote: “I’m very sad to hear about Bill Withers passing. Bill was a “songwriter’s songwriter” and wrote so many great songs like “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean On Me.” A real loss. Love & Mercy to Bill’s family. – Brian”

I’m very sad to hear about Bill Withers passing. Bill was a “songwriter’s songwriter” and wrote so many great songs like “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean On Me.” A real loss. Love & Mercy to Bill’s family. – Brian pic.twitter.com/dUGAre6Bjt — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) April 3, 2020

Actor-musician Harry Shearer wrote: “The silencing of a sublime voice. RIP Bill Withers. Aint no sunshine.”

The silencing of a sublime voice. RIP Bill Withers. Aint no sunshine. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) April 3, 2020

Senator and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris wrote: “The world lost a legend. Soul singer Bill Withers’ song Grandma’s Hands is one of my favorites and reminds me of my grandmother and so many other mother-figures in my life. Let’s all continue to live by his cherished lyrics during these times and lean on each other.”

The world lost a legend. Soul singer Bill Withers' song Grandma's Hands is one of my favorites and reminds me of my grandmother and so many other mother-figures in my life. Let's all continue to live by his cherished lyrics during these times and lean on each other. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 3, 2020

Chic cofounder and hit producer Nile Rodgers and country-pop singer Kacey Musgraves paid tribute as well.