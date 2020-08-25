×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Read Next: Guild of Music Supervisors Launches Fall Fundraising Panel

Big Sean Drops New Song Featuring the Late Nipsey Hussle, ‘Deep Reverence’ (Listen)

Big Sean Nipsey Hussle

Just hours after announcing the Sept. 4 release of his new album, “Detroit 2,” Big Sean dropped “Deep Reverence,” a song from the album featuring the late Nipsey Hussle, who was murdered in Los Angeles in March of last year.

When a fan tweeted “Can’t wait to hear that Nipsey track” to Sean and producer Hitboy, the rapper responded, “How bout I drop it tonight?!!! The world needs to hear n feel Nipsey presence!” And sure enough, a couple of hours later the song arrived.

Hussle raps on the song’s intro and chorus, although Sean’s verse was clearly recorded after his friend’s death: He raps about reaching out to Kendrick Lamar after Hussle was killed to clear up some public differences they’d had that he says were overstated:

Most of the girls I know addicted to social media/ 

All the time they put in, they could’ve wrote encyclopedias/ 

Mama said it only takes one time to f— up your whole Wikipedia/ 

And as your son, I can see the type of light that you see me in/ 

After what happened to Nipsey, I reached out to Kendrick/ 

It wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with/ 

Lack of communication and wrong information/ 

From people fueled by their ego, it’s like mixin’ flames with diesel

“Detroit 2” is the successor to “Detroit,” Sean’s fourth mixtape, which was released in 2012 — nearly eight years to the date before the release of “Detroit 2” — featured Kendrick Lamar, French Montana, J. Cole, Juicy J, Kendrick Lamar, King Chip, Royce da 5’9″ and Tyga. He has released four albums: “Finally Famous” (2011), “Hall of Fame” (2013), “I Decided,” “Dark Sky Paradise” (2015) and “Twenty88,” his 2016 collab with Jhené Aiko.

 

0 Comments

More From Our Brands

ad