Big Sean Debuts Atop Album Chart; 6ix9ine Lags Behind With Fourth Place Finish

Big Sean lived up to his name by debuting on top of the weekly album rankings with “Detroit 2.” It collected 97,400 album units to lead the Rolling Stone album chart, as Taylor Swift finally ceded the top spot after a historic six-week run at No. 1 for “Folklore.”

6ix9ine’s “TattleTales” didn’t do nearly as much to tattle about, debuting with — as previous reports had indicated — a modest 51,700 album units to land at No. 4.

In the seventh week for “Folklore,” Swift’s album finally experienced a belated drop-off, falling out of the No. 1 spot at last and coming in at No. 6 with 42,900 album units.

The Nos. 2-3 slots belonged, as they have for weeks, to posthumous albums by Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD. The former’s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” collected 70,900 album units and the latter’s “Legends Never Die” came in behind that with 54,700.

“Hamilton” stayed strong as ever — or about as strong as the five-year-old cast album has remained since the filmed version’s streaming premiere in July — at No. 5 with 43,800 album units. Rounding out the top 10 albums: Lil Baby at No. 7, followed by Post Malone, Harry Styles (reentering the top 10, again) and DaBaby.

The reissue of the Rolling Stones’ mid-’70s album “Goats Head Soup” entered the album chart at No. 14 with 22,100 album units. The only other new entry in the top 50 was country songwriter-turned-artist Hardy’s “A Rock,” in at No. 22.

Interestingly, both Big Sean and 6ix9ine had significant album sales, when hip-hop albums sometimes debut with close to no actual full albums being sold. “Detroit 2” sold 30,300 complete albums for the week. 6ix9ine actually had higher album sales: 34,300. But there was a huge streaming disparity. Big Sean’s album racked up 80.6 million streams, and 6ix9ine’s only had 21.7 million.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” remained on top for a fourth week (out of five since its release) with 34.1 million streams accrued.

The only debut in the top 10 songs was SZA featuring Ty Dolla $ign’s “Hit Different,” squeaking in at No. 10 with 10.3 million streams. Rounding out the spots in between were returning hits from Drake, 24kgoldn, Pop Smoke, Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Pop Smoke, DJ Khaled and BTS.