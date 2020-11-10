Beyonce Teams With Peloton for Multi-Year Partnership Benefitting HBCUs

Beyonce and the popular fitness platform Peloton have announced a multi-year partnership “rooted in the celebration of music — a central component of the Peloton class experience — and pro-social initiatives.”

The launch of the collaboration with Beyoncé — the most requested artist by Peloton’s global community of more than 3.6 million members, according to the announcement — is commemorating Homecoming season, the annual fall celebration for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that honors tradition and legacy. While most of this year’s Homecoming festivities shifted to virtual celebrations due to the global pandemic, Beyoncé and Peloton worked to create a series of themed workout experiences to help extend Homecoming to Peloton members via classes across multiple fitness categories, including indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga and meditation.

“Homecoming,” of course, was the title and theme of Beyonce’s galvanizing 2018 performance at Coachella and the subsequent album and video.

The two are also gifting two-year Peloton Digital memberships to students at 10 HBCUs, providing access to a full library of fitness classes through the Peloton App that can be used with or without equipment. The digital memberships will go to students at Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University, by the end of November.

Additionally, Peloton says it will build on its relationships with each of these schools to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at both the internship and undergraduate levels.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” said Beyoncé. “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

This content is accessible on the Peloton App as well as through the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Tread+. In the coming months, Beyoncé will continue to work closely with Peloton on various forms of class curation across all workout disciplines, including music, movement, fitness and wellness.

“Beyoncé’s commitment to empowerment and artistic expression is an inspiration to the entire Peloton community,” said Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley. “It is a privilege to be able to work closely with her and her extraordinary team to broaden access to our platform and collaborate on incredible offerings we think our Members will love.”