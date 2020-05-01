Megan Thee Stallion on Teaming up With Beyonce for ‘Savage’ Remix: ‘It Seemed Like a Dream’

Megan Thee Stallion caught up with Hot 97’s Ebro Darden on Apple Music on Friday to talk about collaborating with Beyonce for her “Savage” remix, how the song came together and what Queen Bey means to her as an artist.

It turns out the rapper was as amazed as anyone that fellow Houston native Beyonce jumped on her song.

“I woke up and I was like…,” Megan paused, “I knew the song was coming out, but, it was still like, ‘Is it really gonna drop? Are we doing this for real, for real?’ And I cried — like, I had to call my grandma.”

The pair met earlier this year at a party, although Megan said the collaboration wasn’t discussed that night. “They had a New Year’s eve party at the house, that was legit my first time meeting Beyonce,” Megan told Darden. “And, oh my God, we danced all night — I was really in there, cutting it up. I was like, ‘Wow, Beyonce accepts my turn up! She likes ‘Ratchet Megs’ and I love it!”

She also respect the notorious Beyonce cone of silence, telling virtually no one, even members of her team, about the upcoming song. “I didn’t even tell my best friend,” she said.

So how did the ultimate Houston collaboration come to fruition? Pretty simply, actually.

“I got a call one day and they were like, ‘Yeah… Beyonce’s gonna do a remix of ‘Savage,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Shut the f— up.!’ I didn’t believe it.

“I talked to her after the song came out,” she continued. “She was just super supportive. Every time I see her she’s always telling me, ‘Keep going, keep going hard, you really got it. Do you.’ She’s somebody that really inspired me too, so just to know that Beyonce even has heard any of my music, or has watched me as an artist come up, doing what I’m doing, and that she’s rocking with me enough to even do a song with me, that’s really something that touched my heart. I’ve looked up to Beyonce since I was young.”

“It seemed like a dream,” she concluded. “But in the back of my head I just always knew that at some point in my life I had to do a song with Beyonce.”

Not only did an iconic song come out of the collaboration, it was also for a good cause: The pair announced they are donating their share of proceeds from the song to Bread of Life, a local organization providing meals for those in need.