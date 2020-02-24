Beyonce Kicks Off Kobe Bryant Memorial with Special Performance of ‘XO’ and ‘Halo’ (Watch)

Beyonce kicked off Monday’s public memorial for Kobe Bryant with a special performance of her songs “XO” and “Halo.”

“I’m here because I love Kobe, and this is one of his favorite songs,” she said before launching into a special rendition of “XO.”

“I want to start that over,” Beyonce continued. “But I want us to do it all together, and I want you to sing it so loud that he hears your love.”

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash.

The ceremony, called “A Celebration of Life,” is live streaming below: