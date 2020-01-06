Beyonce and Jay-Z Arrive to Golden Globes Nearly an Hour Late

Beyonce and Jay-Z have arrived to the Golden Globes, albeit nearly an hour late.

The power couple entered the Beverly Hilton almost an hour into the ceremony, when Kate McKinnon was introduced on stage to present Ellen DeGeneres the Carol Burnett Award. They stood in the aisle during McKinnon’s introduction and took their seats before DeGeneres got onstage.

It’s been more than a decade since Beyonce was last in attendance at the Golden Globe Awards. First nominated in 2006 for best actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy, for “Dreamgirls,” as well as best original song for “Listen” from the film, she was up for best original song two years later for “Once in a Lifetime” from “Cadillac Records.” This year, she’s again in contention in the original song race, for “Spirit” from the 2019 remake of “The Lion King” (also nominated are co-writers Ilya Salmanzadeh and Labrinth).

Beyonce first attended the Golden Globes in 2001 while still a member of Destiny’s Child, and again in 2003 following the 2002 release of “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” in which she played a supporting role. She turned up again in 2007 with the cast of “Dreamgirls,” as well as in 2009. But it’s been a decade-long dry spell since then, and stylists, pundits and TV viewers have been clamoring for a Golden look ever since.

The competition for best original song is especially fierce this year. The category includes Taylor Swift for “Beautiful Ghosts,” which she sings and co-wrote with “Cats” composer Andrew Lloyd Webber; Elton John, with lyricist Bernie Taupin, for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from the popular “Rocketman” (it’s John’s fifth Globes nomination and he won for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” in 1994); “Into the Unknown,” the big Idina Menzel number from “Frozen II,” written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (twice nominated for Globes — for “Let It Go” from “Frozen” and “Remember Me” from “Coco”); and “Stand Up” from the period drama “Harriet,” sung and co-written by that film’s lead, Cynthia Erivo.