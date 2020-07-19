Beyoncé Releases Trailer for ‘Black Is King’ Visual Album on Disney Plus (Watch)

Beyoncé’s latest visual album is nearly here.

On Sunday morning, the 24-time Grammy winner released a trailer for “Black Is King,” her new visual album releasing on Disney Plus on July 31.

The album is based on “The Lion King: The Gift,” the soundtrack for the classic Disney movie’s photorealistic remake that debuted last year. Beyoncé curated and executive produced the soundtrack, which featured her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, Jessie Reyez and other artists.

“Black Is King” promises to reimagine the lessons from “The Lion King” for “today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns,” according to a press release.

“You, who were formed by the heat of the galaxy, what a thing to be. Both unique and familiar. To be one and the same. And still unlike any other,” Beyoncé says in mesmerizing narration throughout the trailer. “Life is a set of choices. Lead or be led astray. Follow your light or lose it.”

The trailer borrows imagery from “The Lion King,” and Disney fans will recognize quotes from the movie in several moments. The vibrant cinematography and style mirror Beyoncé’s “Spirit” music video from the movie’s soundtrack. According to the press release, the visual album filmed in New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o makes a brief appearance in the trailer, and the press release says Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson and other artists from “The Gift” will appear in “Black Is King.”

Directors Emmanuel Adjei, Blitz Bazawule, Pierre Debusschere, Jenn Nkiru, Ibra Ake, Dikayl Rimmasch, Jake Nava and Kwasi Fordjour contributed to the visual album, which was produced by Parkwood Entertainment and Walt Disney Pictures.

Watch the trailer below.