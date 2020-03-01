Bernie Sanders Hit With Cease and Desist from Flavor Flav

Senator Bernie Sanders has been issued a cease and desist from Flavor Flav after the rapper’s Public Enemy co-founder, Chuck D, was announced to perform at a Sanders rally under the group’s moniker.

The letter, sent by Flav’s lawyer to Sanders on Friday, asserts that the rally uses Flav’s “unauthorized likeness” and “image” to promote the event.

“While Chuck is certainly free to express his political view as he sees fit — his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy. The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is, there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav,” the letter states.

Flav added a handwritten message at the bottom of the note, saying “Hey Bernie, don’t do this,” with a drawing of his iconic clock.

Chuck D and Flav were two of the group’s founding members back in 1985. Flav left in 2009, while Chuck D has been the only constant member.

Read the full letter here.

Chuck D responded on Twitter to the legal drama, saying, “It’s not about Bernie with Flav” and that Flav doesn’t “know the difference between Barry Sanders or Bernie Sanders.” (Many Garth Brooks fans also mixed up the two Sanders last week).

… last final note the last final note was my last straw was long ago. It’s not about BERNIE with Flav… he don’t know the difference between BarrySanders or BernieSanders he don’t know either. FLAV refused to support @Sankofa after @harrybelafonte inducted us. He don’t do that pic.twitter.com/5Ky9dTnzmd — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

So I don’t attack FLAV on what he don’t know. I gotta leave him at the crib so y’all trying to fill his persona with some political aplomb is absolutely‘stupid’ Obviously I understand his craziness after all this damn time. Duh you don’t know him from a box of cigars or me either — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

Chuck D also cited Sanders’ focus on healthcare and childcare as the main reasons why he’s supporting the Democratic candidate. He posted on Twitter that the issues became priorities for him after his father passed away in 2016 and his granddaughter was born.

My Dad passing in 2016 and Granddaughter being born automatically put healthcare and childcare at the top of my brain. There ain’t a candidate running that can answer to 3 Black struggling generations living in the same crib, same time. If y’all don’t know THIS-it’s a bad problem pic.twitter.com/k8nJbhP8sV — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020