Benjamin Keough, Son of Lisa Marie Presley, Dies at 27

Benjamin Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley and Elvis Presley’s grandson, has died at the age of 27.

“She is entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” Lisa Marie Presley said in a statement from her manager, Roger Widynowski.

Keough died in Calabasas, Calif. TMZ reported that the cause was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Benjamin Keough’s sister is actress Riley Keough, while his father is musician Danny Keough. Riley Keough has appeared in films including “The Lodge,” “Under the Silver Lake,” “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “American Honey.”

As a teenager, Benjamin Keough was reported to have made a deal with Universal Music for $5 million, but no music appears to have been released under that deal.

The celebrity grandson kept a low profile and had a private Instagram account.

More recently, Lisa Marie Presley told the Huffington Post, “He’s doing his own thing right now.” She posted a photo with her four children a year ago, causing many commenters to remark on his resemblance to his grandfather.

Elvis Presley died Aug. 16, 1977 of a heart attack and use of multiple prescription drugs.

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡🦁😘 pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019