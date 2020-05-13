Beckett Cypher, Melissa Etheridge’s Son, Dies at 21

Beckett Cypher, Melissa Etheridge’s son with her former partner Julie Cypher, has died of undisclosed causes, a rep for the singer confirmed to Variety.

A Tweet from the singer’s social media account reads: “We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. – #TeamME.”

No further information was available at press time, but the rep said a statement is forthcoming.

Etheridge and Cypher had two children together during their partnership: a daughter, Bailey, in February of 1997 and Beckett (pictured above with Etheridge in 2011) on Nov. 18 of the following year. The children were born via artificial insemination and the biological father was later revealed to be singer David Crosby.

In a telling example of how much the world has changed in 20 years, Etheridge and Crosby appeared on “60 Minutes” in 2000 to discuss the arrangement and the children growing up without a male parent in the home.

“I do not believe that my children will be wanting in any way because they didn’t have a father in the home every single day,” Etheridge said. “What they have in the home is two loving parents. I think that puts them ahead of the game.”

The couple split up in 2000, although they initially lived in back-to-back houses to facilitate coparenting.