Bebe Rexha Signs With Sal & Co. Management, Home to The Weeknd, French Montana

Bebe Rexha has signed with Sal & Co. for management, where she will be represented by Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Dina Sahim. She joins a roster that includes The Weeknd, French Montana and Doja Cat, among others. Sal & Co. is partnered with Beverly Hills-based Maverick, home to Madonna, Miley Cyrus, U2 and Britney Spears, among others. The singer had previously been represented by Sarah Stennett of First Access Entertainment.

Rexha is a formidable hitmaker both as a lead artist (“Me, Myself & I” with G-Eazy, “I’m a Mess”), a featured guest (David Guetta’s “Hey Mama”) and a songwriter (Eminem’s “Monster” featuring Rihanna). “Meant to Be,” her Grammy-nominated collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, was one of the biggest songs of 2018 and was recently certified diamond — or ten-times platinum — signifying adjusted single sales of over 10 million units. Rexha was recently made aware of the achievement via Zoom (see below).

Rexha signed to Warner Records in 2013 and released her debut solo album, the gold-certified “Expectations,” in 2018. New music from the singer is expected imminently.

Not long before quarantine in late January, Rexha hosted her third annual event for Women in Harmony, an initiative launched to promote gender unity in the music industry. Speaking to Variety at the event, Rexha said, “I wanted to give other songwriters and up and coming songwriters something I never had: an environment that I felt safe in. It makes it a lot scarier when you are in the music business and you are told to be competitive with other female artists, which is such bull–t. [Women in Harmony] normalizes all of us being in a room together… We should all be on the same team.”

In addition to his management concern Sal & Co., the 40-year-old Slaiby also leads the XO music and apparel label.

Pictured:

Top Row: Jimmy Harnen (Big Machine Label Group); Mitch Glazier (chairman and CEO, RIAA); Michele Ballantyne (COO, RIAA); Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line)

Middle Row : Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line); Aaron Bay-Schuck (Co-Chairman and CEO, Warner Records); Tom Corson (co-chairman and COO, Warner Records); Scott Borchetta (Big Machine Label Group)

Third Row : Dina Sahim; Bebe Rexha; Sal Slaiby; Jeffrey Azoff (Full Stop Management)