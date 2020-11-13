Lil Baby, Naomi Osaka Feature in Powerful Beats By Dre Ad Directed by Melina Matsoukas

A powerful new ad campaign for Beats By Dr. Dre launched on Thursday featuring tennis champ Naomi Osaka, rapper Lil Baby and newcomer Bubba Wallace. “Queen and Slim” director Melina Matsoukas helms the visual, while Grammy winner Solange Knowles provides the score. The narration was provided by independent artist Tobe Nwigwe. Also appearing is activist Janaya Future Khan.

Under the banner “You Love Me,” the film features striking images celebrating and showcasing Black joy. The Translation agency, headed by noted cultural commentator Steve Stoute, commissioned the clip for Apple’s Beats. Said Stoute: “Beats, Translation and everyone involved wanted to create a piece that would let our next generation know that they are seen and they are heard and they are enough. Beats was founded and named after a Black man who has always been a voice for the youth, and we are eager to continue using the platform he built to help amplify Black voices now and forever.”

The “You Love Me” message reflects the cast’s and creatives’ “disparate experience of the world actively loving their work, their music, their art or their athletic achievements, while also seeing their community oppressed and regularly under attack.” According to a statement, the campaign aims to highlight “how the conversation around the Black experience should not solely be about injustice; however, in it delivers a statement in itself.”

Courtesy of Beats By Dr. Dre

Said Osaka: “I recently joined the Beats family because I am impressed by how the brand is taking a more vocal stance about issues important to my generation. Partnering with such a talented group of Black creators to share this crucial message and celebrate our culture was an amazing opportunity.”

“Beats brought together an incredible group of people to center the conversation around the beauty and resilience of this country’s Black community,” added Wallace. “I joined this campaign because I want the next generation to always love themselves and their culture.”

And Lil Baby said: “These words and visuals are powerful…just like Us and Our culture. As a Black man, I’m really proud to be a part of this important moment.”

Watch the ad below: