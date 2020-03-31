×

Beatport’s 34-Hour DJ Livestream, With Carl Cox, Pete Tong, More, Raises $180,000

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Beatport today announced that its 34-hour live stream “ReConnect,” held in partnership with Twitch, raised more than $180,000 for the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and the Association for Electronic Music members’ COVID-19 Hardship Fund.

Set up specifically to administer donations from this event to help struggling AFEM member companies retain lower earning workers who would otherwise be let go, and to direct funds to individuals within the membership in most need of urgent financial help. Donations are still being accepted here: https://tiltify.com/@beatport/reconnect

The dance-music community has been hit exceptionally hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with nightclubs all across the country shuttered.

Beginning on Friday, March 27, the livestream featured many globally famous DJs, including including Carl Cox, Bonobo, Pete Tong, Nina Kraviz, Griz, RÜFÜS  DU SOL, A-Trak, Nicole Moudaber, Chris Liebing, ANNA, Nora En Pure and many other renowned DJs performing from their homes, with the expressed intention of reconnecting the global dance community.

It clocked over 8.5 million views from more than 150 countries across Beatport.com and Beatport’s Twitch and social channels, and over 6,200 donors.

In addition to partnering with Twitch, Beatport collaborated with several industry partners including Pioneer DJ, Native Instruments and Denon to give away dozens of music products to viewers.

“We are deeply grateful for all the talented artists and their teams that made the ReConnect event possible, and equally impressed with the dedication and passion shown by the global electronic music community that tuned in for over 34 hours this past weekend to reconnect with their favorite DJs”, commented Robb McDaniels, Beatport’s CEO.  “The generosity of our entire community, including so many great industry partners that donated products to give away, is what resulted in a large donation to two non-profits that can ensure the health and stability of our world and our industry in the months to come.”

“A huge THANK YOU to all involved in delivering this epic event and to everyone who made a donation. The phenomenal response from the electronic music community has shown a glimpse of what we can achieve through collective passion for our scene to support, connect and inspire each other with acts of generosity, innovation, love and unity. AFEM will ensure everyone’s generosity reaches those members in most need of urgent financial help and the World Health Organization (WHO) global efforts to prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic”. commented Greg Marshall, General Manager, AFEM (Association For Electronic Music)

