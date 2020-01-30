×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Peter Jackson’s Forthcoming Beatles Film Shows ‘Let It Be’ Sessions Were Actually Rather Jolly

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Apple Corps Ltd.

On the basis of the Beatles’ swan-song 1970 film “Let It Be,” the album’s sessions were downright morose. While the idea was to show the group performing live, creating music on the spot, “as nature intended.” But the sessions actually took place early in the morning in the depths of a London winter, and in the film the bandmembers often seem glum, occasionally argue and rarely summon their famed charisma and enthusiasm — and the cavernous soundstage in which they performed cast a dark, murky atmosphere over the film.

Amid the extensive Beatles reissue campaigns, it’s the one project the surviving members have seemed reluctant to return to — until last year, when “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson, who had just completed “They Shall Not Grow Old,” a project that saw him cleaning up and colorizing archival World War I film footage, was essentially enlisted him to do the same with the many hours of unused “Let It Be” footage.

An entirely different, much more cheerful narrative will be presented in Jackson’s forthcoming film, on the basis of a several-minute-long preview that was screened for an invite-only audience during Universal Music Group’s Grammy weekend showcase.

After the audience was warned not to photograph or film the footage, longtime Apple Records chief Jeff Jones (who noted that the Beatles had taken the name for their record company long before the computer colossus was formed) said, “We have created a brand-new film that will attempt to bust the myth that the ‘Let It Be’ sessions were the final nail in the Beatles’ coffin.”

And sure enough, an amazing counter-narrative to “Let It Be” film has ensued: It’s brighter both visually and spiritually, with many, many shots of the Beatles joking around, making fun of each other, singing in silly accents and generally indulging in vintage Moptop hijinks.

It also features many scenes of the group rehearsing songs from the “Abbey Road” album — their true swan song, which would be recorded over the following summer — and even rough versions of songs that would appear on solo records.

On the basis of this clip, Beatles fans will lose their minds over this film, which has no release date but seems likely to be released in the spring, in time for the 50 th anniversary of the original “Let It Be” release date in May.

More Film

  • 'Gretel & Hansel': Film Review

    'Gretel & Hansel': Film Review

    Aside from the odd Oscar contender expanding into wide release, January is not known as a fertile period for film releases, and in particular, the schlocky January horror film has practically become its own genre by now. So perhaps the best one can say about “Gretel & Hansel,” Oz Perkins’ revision of the Brothers Grimm [...]

  • Ron Howard

    Ron Howard to Direct Action Thriller 'The Fixer' for Paramount

    Having finished production on Netflix’s “Hillbilly Elegy,” Ron Howard is zeroing on a new directing gig as the “Beautiful Mind” director has come on to direct “The Fixer” for Paramount Pictures. Howard’s production banner Imagine Entertainment will produce along with Bradley Cooper and Todd Phillips’ Joint Effort shingle. Andrew Panay will also join as producer. [...]

  • Director Nora Fingscheidt, winner of the

    Berlinale Suspends Alfred Bauer Prize Following Nazi Revelations

    The Berlin Film Festival has suspended its Alfred Bauer Prize following revelations that the award’s namesake and the Berlinale’s first director was much more closely affiliated with the Nazi Party than previously known. Bauer, a film historian, was appointed to head the festival in 1951 following its inception by Oscar Martay, a film officer in [...]

  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always

    Berlinale Lineup From New Chiefs Deserves a Cautious Welcome (Analysis)

    It’s not that the knives were out, exactly. It’s just that the faint whiff of lame duckishness has hung over the Berlin Film Festival since the announcement of longtime director Dieter Kosslick’s 2019 departure, an impression that intensified during the last two editions, which were generally regarded as among the weakest the festival has recently [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad