Beastie Boys to Drop Career-Spanning Compilation Next Month

As part of a long retrospective era that’s included a documentary, a speaking tour and more, the Beastie Boys will release a 20-song compilation on Oct. 23 covering their entire career called “Beastie Boys Music.” The album is available digitally, as a CD and, more interestingly, a double-LP vinyl set.

The collection is a companion piece to the critically acclaimed documentary Beastie Boys Story, currently nominated for five Emmys, and the group’s best seller Beastie Boys Book, which ascended to #1 on The New York Times Best Sellers List—topping both the Nonfiction Print Hardcover and Nonfiction Combined Print & E-Book Best Sellers charts.

“Beastie Boys Music” features 20 songs, including “Fight For Your Right,” “Brass Monkey,” “Paul Revere” and “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” from their 1986 debut “Licensed To Ill,” “Shake Your Rump” and “Hey Ladies” from their 1989 set “Paul’s Boutique” and “So What’Cha Want” and “Pass The Mic” from 1992’s multi-platinum “Check Your Head.”

Also included are “Sure Shot” and “Sabotage” from 1994’s “Ill Communication,” “Body Movin’” and “Intergalactic” from the Grammy-winning 1998 album “Hello Nasty,” “Ch-Check It Out” from 2004’s “To the 5 Boroughs,” as well as “Make Some Noise” and “Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win” from 2011’s “Hot Sauce Committee Part Two.”

“BEASTIE BOYS MUSIC” TRACK LISTING

CD/DIGITAL

So What’Cha Want

Paul Revere

Shake Your Rump

Make Some Noise

Sure Shot

Intergalactic

Ch-Check It Out

Fight For Your Right

Pass The Mic

Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win Body Movin’ Sabotage Hold It Now, Hit It Shadrach Root Down Brass Monkey Get It Together Jimmy James Hey Ladies No Sleep Till Brooklyn

2LP VINYL

SIDE A

Fight For Your Right

Brass Monkey

No Sleep Till Brooklyn

Paul Revere

Hold It Now, Hit It

SIDE B

Shake Your Rump

Shadrach

Hey Ladies

Pass The Mic

So What’Cha Want

SIDE C

Jimmy James

Sure Shot

Root Down

Sabotage

Get It Together

SIDE D