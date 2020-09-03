Beastie Boys to Drop Career-Spanning Compilation Next Month

As part of a long retrospective era that’s included a documentary, a speaking tour and more, the Beastie Boys will release a 20-song compilation on Oct. 23 covering their entire career called “Beastie Boys Music.” The album is available digitally, as a CD and, more interestingly, a double-LP vinyl set.
The collection is a companion piece to the critically acclaimed documentary Beastie Boys Story, currently nominated for five Emmys, and the group’s best seller Beastie Boys Book, which ascended to #1 on The New York Times Best Sellers List—topping both the Nonfiction Print Hardcover and Nonfiction Combined Print & E-Book Best Sellers charts.
“Beastie Boys Music” features 20 songs, including “Fight For Your Right,” “Brass Monkey,” “Paul Revere” and “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” from their 1986 debut “Licensed To Ill,” “Shake Your Rump” and “Hey Ladies” from their 1989 set “Paul’s Boutique” and “So What’Cha Want” and “Pass The Mic” from 1992’s multi-platinum “Check Your Head.”
Also included are “Sure Shot” and “Sabotage” from 1994’s “Ill Communication,” “Body Movin’” and “Intergalactic” from the Grammy-winning 1998 album “Hello Nasty,” “Ch-Check It Out” from 2004’s “To the 5 Boroughs,” as well as “Make Some Noise” and “Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win” from 2011’s “Hot Sauce Committee Part Two.”
“BEASTIE BOYS MUSIC” TRACK LISTING
CD/DIGITAL
- So What’Cha Want
- Paul Revere
- Shake Your Rump
- Make Some Noise
- Sure Shot
- Intergalactic
- Ch-Check It Out
- Fight For Your Right
- Pass The Mic
- Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win
- Body Movin’
- Sabotage
- Hold It Now, Hit It
- Shadrach
- Root Down
- Brass Monkey
- Get It Together
- Jimmy James
- Hey Ladies
- No Sleep Till Brooklyn
2LP VINYL
SIDE A
- Fight For Your Right
- Brass Monkey
- No Sleep Till Brooklyn
- Paul Revere
- Hold It Now, Hit It
SIDE B
- Shake Your Rump
- Shadrach
- Hey Ladies
- Pass The Mic
- So What’Cha Want
SIDE C
- Jimmy James
- Sure Shot
- Root Down
- Sabotage
- Get It Together
SIDE D
- Body Movin’
- Intergalactic
- Ch-Check It Out
- Make Some Noise
- Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win