Barry Weiss’s RECORDS Opens Nashville Outpost, Names Ash Bowers President

RECORDS, the joint-venture label between Sony Music and veteran executive Barry Weiss, will open an office in Nashville this month. Ash Bowers, a manager, songwriter, producer and former recording artist based in the city, has been named President of RECORDS Nashville, marking his first position as a music label executive.

“We’re already stocked with talented artists, a killer promotion team and a legendary record guy at the helm with Barry Weiss, how great is that?” comments Ash Bowers. “I’m very excited about what we can build here in Nashville and the unique, authentic talent in Country music and beyond to be discovered.”

Co-founder of artist management company Wide Open Music, Bowers was previously an American country music singer with three charting singles through Broken Bow Records imprint Stoney Creek. As a songwriter and producer, he worked with with Matt Stell, Jimmie Allen, Keith Urban, Montgomery Gentry and Dustin Lynch.

RECORDS partner and co-founder Barry Weiss comments, “Ash has experienced success in all aspects of the music business as an artist, producer, manager and songwriter. And while the role of label President may seem like a new title for him, there’s no one more fit to carry forth our fierce independent spirit and build upon RECORDS success in this market.”

RECORDS Nashville is already home to artists including Matt Stell, Chris Bandi and Jennifer Smestad, along with new artists preparing their debuts, Lathan Warlick, Chase Martin and Dylan Brady.

Jamice Jennings (formerly of Big Machine Label Group and in2une Nashville) and Andy Elliott (formerly of Garth Brooks’ Pearl label and Curb Records) have also joined the RECORDS Nashville team as co-heads of promotion. Country radio promotion veteran Keith Gale of Good Company Entertainment will be a consultant to the label; he has already worked on campaigns for RECORDS Nashville’s artist Matt Stell as well as Chris Bandi.

RECORDS, established in 2015, is home to singers Noah Cyrus and Lennon Stella and rapper 24kGoldn.