Avicii Museum to Open in Stockholm

Coming to Stockholm, Sweden in 2021: the Avicii Experience, a tribute museum to the late DJ, producer, songwriter and all-around hitmaker who left a legacy of timeless songs including “Wake Me Up” and “Levels.”

The artist, whose real name is Tim Bergling, died in 2018 of an apparent suicide. He was 28.

Avicii Experience will include an immersive interactive exhibition that follows Bergling’s musical journey from bedroom tinkerer to global success. Through memorabilia, never-before-seen photos, video and music — including unreleased tracks — the museum promises an inside look at his creative process.

“Tim was a musical genius,” said collaborators Aloe Blacc and Mike Einziger in an announcement of the project. “He was boundless and incredibly driven in his creativity. He had the ability to unite people with his music. I’m certain that with his fans’ memories his legacy will last forever.”

A rendering of Space Stockholm

Added producer-guitarist extraordinaire and founder of influential dance act Chic: “Avicii has quite rightly been celebrated as one of the greatest DJ’s of all time and as an important artist who made massively successful records but what I will remember the most is that Tim was one of the finest songwriters I ever worked with. We could work together for 24 hours a day and his melodic ideas would never stop coming. He was a melodic beast who has not as yet had the recognition he deserves for his extraordinary talent. Tim, I love and miss you my friend!”

Stockholm is home to another museum dedicated to a Swedish act gone global: ABBA, the Museum, located on the island of Djurgården and operated by Pophouse Entertainment Group. The company co-founded by ABBA’s own Björn Ulvaeus along with Conni Jonsson in 2014 is also backing the Avicii Experience which will be part of SPACE, a digital culture center combining gaming, music and content creation. It’s set to open in 2021 at Sergels torg in Stockholm city center.

“At SPACE we will carry out activities focusing on youth, with the aim to have an open and inclusive dialogue in regards to mental health,” said Klas Bergling, Tim’s father and co-founder of the Tim Bergling Foundation together with his wife Anki Lidén. A portion of the revenues from Avicii Experience will go to the Foundation, which advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency and supports non-profits addressing issues that were close to Tim’s heart including climate change, preservation of endangered species and global hunger.