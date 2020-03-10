Australian Bushfire Benefit Cancelled After Miley Cyrus Pulls Out Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The World Tour Bushfire Relief benefit concert in Melbourne, Australia was cancelled early Tuesday after headliner Miley Cyrus pulled out due to coronavirus concerns. The singer said she will be making a donation to benefit victims of the fires; the concert, which also was to feature Lil Nas X, the Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine, was scheduled for this Friday. However, a second concert, scheduled for Saturday with headliner Robbie Williams, will be going ahead.

“Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show,” Cyrus said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon.”

After her announcement, promoter TEG Dainty said that the entire event had been called off and ticketholders will be refunded.

“We are very sad that Miley Cyrus has announced that she will not be travelling to Melbourne and that as a result the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert at Lakeside Stadium on Friday 13 March can no longer go ahead. All fans will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketek shortly,” a statement from statement from the company said.

“World Tour’s Saturday night show with Robbie Williams will still be going ahead, and we look forward to bringing Melbourne a fantastic night of entertainment. Robbie is already on his way to Australia.”