×

Australian Bushfire Benefit Cancelled After Miley Cyrus Pulls Out Due to Coronavirus Concerns

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Miley Cyrus performs a live surprise set to celebrate the launch of Facebook's new campaign, More Together, alongside Marc Cohn at the Beale Street Music Festival, in Memphis, TennFacebook at Beale St Music Festival, Memphis, USA - 04 May 2019
CREDIT: Ricardo Arduengo/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The World Tour Bushfire Relief benefit concert in Melbourne, Australia was cancelled early Tuesday after headliner Miley Cyrus pulled out due to coronavirus concerns. The singer said she will be making a donation to benefit victims of the fires; the concert, which also was to feature Lil Nas X, the Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine, was scheduled for this Friday. However, a second concert, scheduled for Saturday with headliner Robbie Williams, will be going ahead.

“Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show,” Cyrus said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon.”

After her announcement, promoter TEG Dainty said that the entire event had been called off and ticketholders will be refunded.

“We are very sad that Miley Cyrus has announced that she will not be travelling to Melbourne and that as a result the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert at Lakeside Stadium on Friday 13 March can no longer go ahead. All fans will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketek shortly,” a statement from statement from the company said.

“World Tour’s Saturday night show with Robbie Williams will still be going ahead, and we look forward to bringing Melbourne a fantastic night of entertainment. Robbie is already on his way to Australia.”

More Music

  • US Capitol

    Spotify, Amazon to Argue Against Songwriter Rate Hike in Court of Appeals Today

    On Tuesday, an appeal by Amazon, Google, Pandora and Spotify that seeks to overturn the Copyright Royalty Board’s 2018 decision to raise by 44% the royalties paid to songwriters by streaming services will come before the U.S. Court of Appeals. Attorneys for Amazon and Spotify will make their cases Tuesday (the four companies filed their [...]

  • People walk past a SXSW sign

    SXSW Lays Off One-Third of Employees in 'Heartbreaking' Step

    South by Southwest laid off at least 50 employees, or a third of its year-round staff, Monday as the festival faces losses in the tens of millions after the cancellation of this year’s festival. Said the festival in a statement: “Due to the City of Austin’s unprecedented and unexpected cancellation of the SXSW 2020 events [...]

  • Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival,

    Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals Likely Moving to October

    Multiple sources tell Variety that both weekends of the Coachella Festival as well as the Stagecoach Music Festival that follows have been postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Goldenvoice is informing agents currently and deducing who is available on consecutive weekends in October — starting with Oct. 9. Organizers have yet to release [...]

  • Pearl Jam North Carolina anti-LGBT law

    Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Coronavirus Concerns

    Pearl Jam has postponed its upcoming North American tour amid growing fears over the coronavirus. The band made the announcement on Monday. “We’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate,” singer Eddie Vedder wrote, alluding to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Washington, home [...]

  • ASCAP logo

    ASCAP Experience Conference Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

    The 2020 ASCAP Experience conference — formerly known as the ASCAP “I Create Music” Expo — has been cancelled due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. “For the past 15 years, ASCAP’s annual conference has brought together music creators from all over the world to network, collaborate and learn,” a statement from the [...]

  • Ultra Miami Dance Music

    Following Ultra Festival, Coronavirus Cancels Miami's Winter Music Conference

    Miami’s annual dance music conference, WMC (Winter Music Conference), has decided to officially cancel their event, according to organizers. “Due to the Florida Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19, the 35th edition of Winter Music Conference, originally scheduled for March 16 – [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad