Metallica Pledge $750,000 for Wildfire Relief in Australia

By
Variety Staff

A firefighter battles the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, Calif., . Forecasters say the 50-mph gusts won't return until Sunday, and hard-pressed firefighters hope to use that respite to make progress in halting the spread of flamesCalifornia Wildfires, Malibu, USA - 09 Nov 2018
CREDIT: Ringo H W Chiu/AP/REX/Shuttersto

Joining Elton John and other celebrities, Metallica has pledged $750,000 to wildfire relief in the ravaged Australian territories of New South Wales and Victoria.

In a statement, the band said:

“We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria. The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking.

“Please join us and do whatever you can to assist as we, along with our foundation All Within My Hands, are pledging A$750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria to aid in the relief efforts. NSW RFS is the world’s largest volunteer firefighting organization and all funds donated during this State of Emergency are directed toward services related to and victims of these particularly destructive Australian bushfires.

“CFA (Country Fire Authority) is a volunteer and community based fire and emergency services organisation which helps to protect 3.3 million Victorians, and works together with communities to keep Victorians safe from fire and other emergencies.”

Learn more about NSW Rural Fire Service and how you can help at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/news-and-media/general-news/how-you-can-help

Learn more about Victorian Country Fire Authority and how you can help at https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/about/our-mission

The cause has drawn world wide attention over the past few days with other celebrities like Pink, Nicole Kidman, and Hugh Jackman offering their support. The Golden Globes further put Australia on the main stage as many attendees shared heartfelt words for those suffering.

