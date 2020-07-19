August Alsina Drops ‘Entanglements’ Song After Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview

August Alsina is capitalizing on everyone’s interest in his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith with a new song called, you guessed it, “Entanglements.”

The singer released the song late on Saturday night, after which it became trending on Twitter by Sunday morning. The song, which features rapper Rick Ross, makes numerous nods to his relationship with Pinkett Smith and references her husband Will Smith.

“The definition of entanglement / It’s when you’re tangled in the sheets / Girl I know that we don’t call it a relationship / But you’re still f—in’ with me,” Alsina sings on the chorus.

The word “entanglement” got a huge boost on social media after Pinkett Smith used it to describe her relationship with Alsina during a bombshell episode of “Red Table Talk.” Prior to the Smiths clearing the air on the Facebook Watch show, Alsina claimed that Smith gave him his blessing to begin a relationship with his wife. However, both the Smiths denied that was true.

“What August was actually trying to communicate — because I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably — I think he also wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker, which he’s not,” Pinkett Smith said on “Red Table Talk.”

Nevertheless, Alsina makes references to an unnamed man who seems to be Smith on “Entanglements.”

“I’m on my way, yeah / I’ma pull up when he dip / He’s always think me and you f—in’ / If he see me, he gon’ trip,” he sings.

The emotional episode of “Red Table Talk” received more than 15 million views in 24 hours on Facebook Watch when it premiered on July 10.