Audiomack Hosts ‘Music Moving Forward’ Series With Daily Virtual Panels

Music streaming platform Audiomack is launching a week of virtual panels, starting today (May 11). Under the banner “Moving Music Forward – An Industry Discussion,” the five-day event will feature top executives in the business and focus daily (from 3pm PST to 4pm EST) on a specific sector. Among the speakers scheduled to participate are Roc Nation co-president Omar Grant, 21 Savage co-manager Meezy, EMPIRE vp of marketing Peter Kadin and the Purple Agency’s Carrington Harris.

The first session on A&R features panelists Justice Baiden, co-founder of LVRN, Epic Records vp of A&R Ericka Coulter, Roc Nation’s Grant, BMG vp of A&R Raj Jadeja, Warner Chappell senior director of A&R Branda Ringo and Record Plant engineer Milena Tonis.

Tuesday’s panel will focus on management, followed by marketing (May 13), publicity (May 14) and creative (May 15). Each panel will be co-moderated by Audiomack’s own Jason Johnson (senior director of marketing and brand strategy) and co-founder Dave Macli.

Audiomack was founded in 2012 by friends Macli and Dave Ponte and counts more than five million daily active users. The platform gives artists and creatives the ability to share content for free, while providing resources to help expand their audience and fanbase. Notable users include Chance The Rapper, whose standout “Acid Rap” mixtape was an Audiomack success, and Eminem, whose Machine Gun Kelly diss track “KILLSHOT” premiered on the platform.

“Audiomack’s digital panel series is bringing together some of the music industry’s most innovative minds to share strategies and provide valuable insight about five topics critical to artists looking to take the next step in their career,” said Ponte. “Digital is everything right now, and we’re excited to help artists navigate this rapidly-changing space.”

“Moving Music Forward” can be viewed at twitch.tv/audiomack or on Zoom (905-646-3936) from May 11 to May 15.