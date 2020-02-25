Atlas Music, Quincy Jones Productions Sign Bay Area Jazz Talent Julia Lewis (EXCLUSIVE)

×

Atlas Music, Quincy Jones Productions Sign Bay Area Jazz Talent Julia Lewis

Variety Staff

Julia Lewis

Jazz artist Julia Lewis (stylized JULiA LEWiS) is the first signing to the Atlas Music and Quincy Jones Productions joint venture. Lewis, whose real name is Benjamin Falik, arrives from the Bay Area where he built a following as a local producer, DJ and independent artist.

Said Richard Stump, who founded the digital market-minded publisher Atlas in 2013: “With roots in jazz sax and a prowess for contemporary writing, [Julia Lewis] is exactly the type of talent the JV with Quincy is going for. We are thrilled to have him as part of the family.”

Atlas Music Publishing was acquired by Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in Feb. 2019. Six months later, its JV deal with Jones, the legendary producer, songwriter and executive, was announced. At the time, Atlas forecast a half-dozen signings to the JV.

“It absolutely makes my soul smile to welcome Julia Lewis to the Atlas x QJP family as our first signing,” added Jones. “Joining forces with Rich, Scooter and their teams was a dream come true. … We look forward to sharing some incredible new music from this talented creator!”

Lewis came to the executives’ attention following his participation in a 2018 writing camp with pop and R&B veteran Babyface. That led Lewis to production credits on G-Eazy’s “West Coast” feat. Blueface & YG and collabs with Wiz Khalifa, Scott Storch, Cautious Clay and E-40, among others.

Atlas executives Stumpf and Phil Cialdella go back to Cherry Lane Music with Jones. Their fateful reunion with Adam Fell, president of Quincy Jones Productions, led to the Atlas/QJP JV.

