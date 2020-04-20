Atlantic Records UK Taps Glassnote’s Liz Goodwin for GM Position, Ups Max Lutkin to Marketing Head

Atlantic Records UK is continuing to fortify its executive ranks naming Liz Goodwin general manager. Reporting into label co-presidents Briony Turner and Ed Howard, she starts at the end of April.

Atlantic UK is home to a roster that includes Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Charli XCX, Clean Bandit, Rita Ora and Stormzy, among others.

Goodwin arrives Glassnote Entertainment where she served as UK Managing Director working with such artists as Childish Gambino, Dylan Cartlidge and Jade Bird. Prior to that, she served in various marketing roles at Polydor Records, eventually overseeing the department along with campaigns for Lana Del Rey, Elbow, Eminem, Imagine Dragons, Lady Gaga and Snow Patrol, among others.

At Atlantic, Goodwin will be responsible for working with the label’s marketing, digital, creative and PR divisions.

Exiting the GM post this summer is Katie White, though she will continue to act as a strategic advisor to the label.

Elsewhere. Max Lutkin, a 10-year veteran of Atlantic UK, has been promoted to head of marketing having played a key role in campaigns for Death Cab for Cutie, Galantis, Janelle Monae, Jess Glynne, Panic! At The Disco, Plan B, Sia, Skrillex, and Twenty One Pilots.

The changes arrive some six months following the exit of longtime Atlantic UK president Ben Cook, who stepped down from his post in October 2019 due to an “offensive” appearance as a member of Run-DMC at a birthday party more than seven years ago.

Howard and Turner were named co-presidents of the Warner Music Group label in December.