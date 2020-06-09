Atlantic Records U.K. Hires Former Apple Music Exec Austin Daboh

Former Apple Music U.K. executive Austin Daboh has joined Atlantic Records U.K. as executive vice president, with a brief to sign and develop domestic artists, and to break the Warner Music-owned label’s U.S. black music roster in the U.K.

Daboh was most recently head of editorial at Apple Music U.K., where, alongside overseeing Apple’s playlist ecosystem, he developed the Agenda brand that built out playlist experiences with live concerts and marketing initiatives to create an immersive experience for users.

At Atlantic, Daboh will report in to Atlantic co-presidents Ed Howard and Briony Turner, and to WMUK CEO Tony Harlow, who joined Warner’s U.K. business in February.

Daboh started his music industry career in 2006 as music programmer at BBC Music 1Xtra before becoming CEO of the PR, promotion and talent agency, The Hub Entertainment.

He returned to BBC Music 1Xtra in 2014 as music manager, leading the musical direction of the station.

In 2016, he joined Spotify as senior editor, shows and editorial, before being promoted to head of music culture & editorial, Spotify UK.

Harlow said: “He’s already played a pivotal role in shaping the UK music landscape through his work in radio and with the DSPs, and he has the instincts and connections not just to attract outstanding artists, but to be a cultural pioneer.”

Turner and Howard added: “We’re very much at the start of an exciting new era at Atlantic UK; Liz Goodwin has just joined as GM; Rich Castillo has come on board as A&R Director, and we couldn’t be happier to now have Austin join us on the journey.”

Atlantic Records U.K. has had a three-week stint at number one in the singles chart this year with “Own It,” by Stormzy featuring Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy, with production by Fred Again.

At the BRIT Awards, Stormzy won British Male Solo Artist and Fred Again was named British Producer of the Year.

The label has also had chart success with Joel Corry’s “Lonely” which charted at number four and has been certified gold, and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” which peaked at number two and spent 11 weeks in the top 10. Tion Wayne’s first single under Atlantic, “I Dunno” debuted at number seven last week.