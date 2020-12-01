Atlantic Records VP Ryan Brady Dies at 34

Atlantic Records VP of marketing Ryan Brady was killed Thursday morning in a car accident in Los Angeles. He was 34. The news was first reported by Billboard; an Atlantic rep confirmed the information to Variety.

“We had the privilege of working alongside Ryan as he grew up in this business at Atlantic Records. He was incredibly bright, curious, creative, and a passionate music executive,” said Atlantic Records chairman & COO Julie Greenwald in a statement. “He loved his role as a champion for artists, remaining patient and steadfast in their development. Being a musician in his own right, he truly understood their journey. He was the eternal optimist, and bright light for all of us that got to work closely with him. I know I speak for the staff and all the artists, we will miss him terribly.”

Max Perenchio, 33, who was riding in the vehicle with Brady, was also killed in the crash. Perenchio was a founding member of the Chicago-based bands Bad City and Real Lunch. Last year, Brady and Perenchio released an album called “Tropical Purgatory” under the name Uncle Salsa and the Pelican Boy.

Brady began working at Atlantic in 2008 and rose through the ranks, working extensively with such artists as Ty Dolla $ign, Meg Myers, O.T. Genasis and Absofacto. In 2018 he was named president of Nice Life, the Atlantic imprint helmed by producer-songwriter Ricky Reed, who co-wrote several songs on Lizzo’s major label breakthrough album “Cuz I Love You.” The following year he returned to Atlantic as VP of marketing.