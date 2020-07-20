Atlantic Records Names Keith ‘Keefa’ Parker Vice President of A&R

Atlantic Records has named Keith “Keefa” Parker Vice President of A&R. Based in Los Angeles, Parker most recently served as an executive producer on Roddy Ricch’s breakthrough album, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.” He is currently working with Ricch on his second studio album as well as A&Ring the new album from Ty Dolla $ign.

“Keefa was literally born into L.A.’s rap culture, and he lives and breathes the music,” said Dallas Martin, Atlantic’s senior vice president of A&R. “He’s a fantastic connector of creative talent, with a great ear for original artists and a natural instinct for putting together the elements it takes to make a hit record. All of us at Atlantic are looking forward to the amazing music we know Keefa will be bringing into the family.”

The son of former Death Row A&R executive Keita Roc, Parker spent every afternoon after school until 2004 at the label’s offices, according to the announcement. He was even featured on a skit on a Death Row CD in 1998, at the age of 4. As he grew older, he began working with LA artists, songwriters, and producers.

The late Nipsey Hussle, who credited Keita Roc as being very influential in the early part of his career, took Parker under his wing, introducing him to Atlantic’s Dallas Martin, who gave him an internship in 2018. Parker, in turn, played a key role in bringing Roddy Ricch to the attention of Hussle and Atlantic.