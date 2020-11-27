Atlantic Records Strikes Partnership With Cam Kirk’s Collective Gallery

Inspired by the model of record labels, veteran industry photographer Cam Kirk — known for his work with Gucci Mane, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty and others — launched a “label” for photographers last year called Collective Gallery, which provides signees with a monetary advance and the support to execute projects. The company aims to help photographers with merchandising, travel and content distribution.

Now, the first “label” for photographers has entered into a joint venture with an actual major record label, Atlantic Records. The two companies will collaborate in an effort to provide content creators across the world an opportunity to work with major artists.

“Partnering with Atlantic Records is a full circle moment for me,” Kirk says. “In fact, Marsha Hubert, the SVP of Marketing at Atlantic who we closed the deal with, was actually one of the first people to give me an opportunity to work in this industry allowing me to come onto a video set in a professional capacity for T.I. and Tank. Now, eight years later, we have formed a one of a kind partnership that will change the music industry forever. The deal will not only provide more opportunities for the photography artists directly on our label, but will also allow us to work with a wide range of creative talent all around the world.”

Atlantic director of A&R Sammye Scott says, “I’m enthusiastic about being able to bring this partnership together. I’ve known Cam, J Rose and Aurielle for years, and believe that their vision aligns with our goals and mission here at Atlantic Records. That is, to continue creating an opportunity and platform for creatives of all races, color, and ethnicities.”

With business partners John Rose and Aurielle Brooks (who are also entertainment attorneys), “Collective Gallery is 100% rooted in creating a better landscape for photographers,” Kirk told Forbes last year. “I wanted to build another complementary company that can further assist in my mission of sustaining the photography industry and help pass the torch to other creatives like me.”

Through the pandemic, Kirk and his team have worked to promote the talent that their company has aligned with, including himself. In the past six months, he has closed deals with Sprite, Facebook, BET, and Nikon, among others, while expanding his Atlanta studio.

“We’re modeling it mainly off of the business structure and model of the typical music label,” he says. “We wanted to make it clear that we’re not just trying to be another photography agency, we’re actually trying to push the narrative further and show that musicians shouldn’t be the only artists signed to labels. Why not extend some of these resources to other creatives that have the same influential power and backing, and that are providing the same type of substance to the culture?”