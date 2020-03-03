At Least 9 Dead as Tornados Hit Nashville; Music Community Reels

As much of the city slept, a devastating tornado touched down early Tuesday in Nashville, wreaking havoc in the communities of East Nashville and Germantown. At least nine people were reported dead and more than 40 buildings affected.

Speaking at a morning news conference, Governor Bill Lee acknowledged the deaths and said, “There’s a really good possibility that there may be more. It’s early yet.”

The damage could be seen in photos emerging in the middle of the night of one of the city’s largest and most popular rock clubs, the Basement East, half of which remained upright and half of which appeared to be completely flattened. Earlier in the evening, the club had hosted a Bernie Sanders benefit with artists like Sarah Potenza and Lissie, but employees had cleared out by the time the tornado hit and were reported on the Basement East’s Twitter account to be safe.

Many of the city’s country and indie music figures took to social media to mark themselves safe and offer help.

“Oh Nashville,” tweeted Kelsea Ballerini, with a broken-heart emoji. “How do we start to help? Point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing.” Dan + Shay simply tweeted the words “East Nashville” with a broken heart.

Oh nashville. 💔 very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 3, 2020

The city’s familiar tourist destinations in downtown and toward Opryland were unaffected by the devastation, as were the suburbs where country stars have historically settled. East Nashville has become the epicenter for the city’s rock musicians over the last two decades, though, with musicians and industry figures settling in to live and dine in the historic and gentrifying neighborhoods there and in the Germantown.

It was not just Nashville affected by the twisters. “We have had loss of life all across the state. Four different counties, as of this morning, had confirmed fatalities,” said Lee. “It is heartbreaking.” The city of Lebanon, south of Nashville near the I-40 freeway, was among the other central Tennessee communities hit hard.

Mid-morning, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency officials reported a total of 19 deaths confirmed across the state.

The Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville announced that it would open at 11 a.m. to offer meals and shelter to those affected.

east nashville 💔 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) March 3, 2020

More as the story develops…