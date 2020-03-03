At Least 9 Dead as Tornados Hit Nashville; Music Community Reels

Among the areas hit hardest East Nashville, an epicenter for rock and middle-class musicians. At least 19 were confirmed dead across the state.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
A man walks through storm debris following a deadly tornado, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple peopleSevere Weather Tennessee, Nashville, USA - 03 Mar 2020
CREDIT: Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

As much of the city slept, a devastating tornado touched down early Tuesday in Nashville, wreaking havoc in the communities of East Nashville and Germantown. At least nine people were reported dead and more than 40 buildings affected.

Speaking at a morning news conference, Governor Bill Lee acknowledged the deaths and said, “There’s a really good possibility that there may be more. It’s early yet.”

The damage could be seen in photos emerging in the middle of the night of one of the city’s largest and most popular rock clubs, the Basement East, half of which remained upright and half of which appeared to be completely flattened. Earlier in the evening, the club had hosted a Bernie Sanders benefit with artists like Sarah Potenza and Lissie, but employees had cleared out by the time the tornado hit and were reported on the Basement East’s Twitter account to be safe.

Many of the city’s country and indie music figures took to social media to mark themselves safe and offer help.

“Oh Nashville,” tweeted Kelsea Ballerini, with a broken-heart emoji. “How do we start to help? Point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing.” Dan + Shay simply tweeted the words “East Nashville” with a broken heart.

The city’s familiar tourist destinations in downtown and toward Opryland were unaffected by the devastation, as were the suburbs where country stars have historically settled. East Nashville has become the epicenter for the city’s rock musicians over the last two decades, though, with musicians and industry figures settling in to live and dine in the historic and gentrifying neighborhoods there and in the Germantown.

It was not just Nashville affected by the twisters. “We have had loss of life all across the state. Four different counties, as of this morning, had confirmed fatalities,” said Lee. “It is heartbreaking.” The city of Lebanon, south of Nashville near the I-40 freeway, was among the other central Tennessee communities hit hard.

Mid-morning, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency officials reported a total of 19 deaths confirmed across the state.

The Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville announced that it would open at 11 a.m. to offer meals and shelter to those affected.

More as the story develops…

More Music

  • A man walks through storm debris

    At Least 9 Dead as Tornados Hit Nashville; Music Community Reels

    As much of the city slept, a devastating tornado touched down early Tuesday in Nashville, wreaking havoc in the communities of East Nashville and Germantown. At least nine people were reported dead and more than 40 buildings affected. Speaking at a morning news conference, Governor Bill Lee acknowledged the deaths and said, “There’s a really [...]

  • Bebe Rexha, Gayle King, Alicia Keys,

    Recording Academy Interim CEO Says He 'Feels Optimistic’ After Deborah Dugan Firing

    On Monday, the day that the Recording Academy officially terminated Deborah Dugan, interim boss Harvey Mason Jr. sat with the Los Angeles Times for his first interview since the organization’s former president/CEO was abruptly — and controversially — placed on administrative leave just 10 days before the Grammy Awards. “We see this as a really [...]

  • Taylor Swift The Ally Coalition's 5th

    Taylor Swift Named Top Global Music Seller of 2019; Universal Claims 8 of Top 10 Artists

    Taylor Swift has been named the best-selling international music act of 2019 in a report issued by IFPI, the organization that speaks for the music industry around the world. The honor reflects strong global sales for her seventh album, “Lover,” which was released in August. Swift’s last time topping the IFPI’s yearly top 10 was [...]

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Warner Music Delays IPO Plan Due to Coronavirus, Report Says

    Warner Music Group has delayed a plan to kick off its IPO this week due to concerns over the coronavirus, according to Reuters, which cites “people familiar with the matter.” Fashion company Cole Haan also postponed its plans, according to the report. The companies made the decision after the S&P 500 Index lost close to 12% [...]

  • Deborah Dugan

    Deborah Dugan Fired by Recording Academy

    UPDATED: Deborah Dugan, who was placed on administrative leave from her post as president/CEO of the Recording Academy in January after accusations of “misconduct” toward an employee sources say was her former assistant, has been terminated, the organization announced today in a letter to members. It added that it will begin a search for a [...]

  • Lady Gaga Stupid Love

    Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Gets Release Date

    UPDATED: On the heels of her new single “Stupid Love,” which was released Friday, Lady Gaga has announced that her new album is indeed called “Chromatica,” as fans had speculated on the basis of the word’s appearance in the video and advertising, and will be out on April 10. Judging by the album’s page on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad