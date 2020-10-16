Ashley McBryde Joins CMT Awards as Co-Host; Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Jessica Chastain, Katy Perry Added as Presenters

Country singer Ashley McBryde, who’s nominated in three categories in November’s upcoming CMA Awards, will help preside over another country kudocast in the meantime, as she’s been named one of the co-hosts of the CMT Music Awards, set to air next Wednesday, Oct. 21.

McBryde is one of three hosts, joining fellow singer Kane Brown and actress Sarah Hyland, of “Modern Family” fame. Although CMT announced earlier in October that this year’s show would have four co-hosts, Friday morning’s announcement named McBryde as the third and final host.

Also added to the lineup Friday was a slew of presenters, including Taylor Swift, a longtime absentee from the country scene, who recently performed on the ACM Awards for the first time in seven years and is continuing to re-embrace her country friends with a return to the CMTs. Others signing on as presenters include Jessica Chastain, Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Tanya Tucker, Kelly Clarkson, Idina Menzel, Diplo and Rob Thomas.

The host and presenter announcements closely follow CMT’s final reveal of performers who’ll appear on the show. They include country/pop pairings of Kelsea Ballerini with Halsey and Jimmie Allen with Noah Cyrus, plus Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen, Dan + Shay, Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Gabby Barrett, co-host Brown and the teaming of Luke Combs with Brooks & Dunn.

The week also brought news from CMT that a latest round of viewer voting had narrowed down the choices for the video of the year award to a final six, with Tucker, Ballerini, Combs, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert all up for the top prize. Voting will continue up to the time of the telecast.

The show airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 pm. CT on CMT.