×

ASCAP’s Sundance Cafe to Showcase Derek Smalls, Bird and the Bee, Matt Berninger

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Derek Smalls Spinal Tap
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shore Fire

ASCAP has announced the org’s 22nd annual showcase series at the Sundance Film Festival, with a lineup of artists that includes Spinal Tap’s Derek Smalls, the Bird and the Bee, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Joseph Arthur, Barry Zito, ZZ Ward and Matt Berninger, the member of the National who’s come into his own as a film composer with scores like “The Two Popes.”

The ASCAP Music Cafe runs daily for nearly the entirety of the film festival, from Jan. 24-31, with music starting at 2 p.m. each day and all performances free to badgeholders over 21. The performance space will be set up at 751 Main Street in Park City.

Additionally, ASCAP will throw an invite-only cocktail party for composers and filmmakers in the middle of the festival, on Monday, January 27. The performing rights organization is trumpeting dozens of composers who scored films in this year’s program, among them Hans Zimmer, Pinar Toprak, John Debney, Dan Romer, Nico Muhly, St. Vincent, Ty Segall, Alex Weston and many others.

“For 22 years, the Sundance ASCAP Music Café has shined a spotlight on the exquisite alchemy of sound and vision embodied by the art of filmmaking,” Loretta Muñoz, ASCAP’s assistant VP of membership, said in a statement. “We are continuing the tradition in 2020, with eight days of musical performances by extraordinary artists throughout the festival. You will hear unique sets from artists you already know and love, and you’re guaranteed to find some new loves, too.”

Other performing at the Cafe include Matthew Koma (of Winnetka Bpwling League), Alex Lilly, Colter Wall, Fox Wilde, James Bourne, Jamie Drake, Joe Robinson, Joseph Arthur, Léon, Lizbeth Román, Rain Phoenix, Ron Artis II, Ruen Brothers, Samantha Sidley, Stephen Kellogg, Steven Dayvid McKellar (ex-Civil Twilight) and Jobi Riccio.

For a complete performance schedule and previews of the participating artists, click here.

Some of the performers will be doing double duty, like Smalls (aka actor/musician Harry Shearer), who’s set to perform two sets on Jan. 30-31.

The other top performing rights organization, BMI, is also active in putting on programs at Sundance each year, but has not yet announced a schedule.

 

More Film

  • Elizabeth Wurtzel

    Elizabeth Wurtzel, 'Prozac Nation' Author, Dies at 52

    Elizabeth Wurtzel, best known for her confessional memoir “Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America,” died Tuesday in a New York City hospital, the New York Times reports. She was 52. According to Wurtzel’s husband Jim Freed, the cause of death was leptomeningeal disease, a a condition that results from cancer spreading to the cerebrospinal [...]

  • Mindy Kaling Constance Wu Variety Actors

    Mindy Kaling on Changing Hollywood: 'Sometimes Terror Is Not A Bad Thing'

    Constance Wu couldn’t help but notice the similarity between Mindy Kaling’s real life and her character on “Late Night” and Kaling’s career itself. The film which breaking up the writer’s room boy’s club on a late night comedy show. “The character is definitely based, a lot, on the way that I was when I started [...]

  • Fellini Centennial

    Federico Fellini Centennial Tributes Set Globally in 2020

    This year’s centennial of Federico Fellini’s birth is spawning a flurry of commemorative events, many of which will travel. For starters the late great auteur, who was born on January 20, 1920, in Rimini, Italy, is being celebrated by his native seaside city with a new International Federico Fellini Museum, a so-called museum without walls, [...]

  • Taika Waititi BTS Jojo Rabbit

    Directors Guild Nominees Include Bong Joon Ho, Sam Mendes, Taika Waititi

    The Directors Guild of America has nominated Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite,” Sam Mendes for “1917,” Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and Taika Waititi for “Jojo Rabbit.” The DGAs are seen as a stepping stone to the Oscars, where the last six best director winners also [...]

  • MyFrenchFilmFestival Highlight 10 Films; Ira Sachs

    MyFrenchFilmFestival to Highlight 10 Films; Ira Sachs Presides Over Jury

    Guillaume Nicloux’s “To the Ends of the World,” Erwan Le Duc’s “The Bare Necessity” and Caroline Poggi & Jonathan Vinel’s “Jessica Forever” are among the ten French and French-language films set to compete at the 10th edition of MyFrenchFilmFestival, the online film showcase created by UniFrance. Ira Sachs, the American director whose latest film “Frankie” [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial Won't Be Delayed in New York Despite L.A. Charges

    Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers struck out in their efforts to convince a New York judge to delay his trial after new charges were filed against the movie producer in Los Angeles. Justice James Burke denied the defense request, saying the publicity surrounding the new charges should not interfere with his ability to get a fair trial. [...]

  • Parasite

    Producers Guild Awards Nominees Include '1917,' 'Parasite,' 'Succession,' 'Fleabag'

    The Producers Guild of America has revealed its nominees in the motion picture and television categories for its 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards; nominees include recent Golden Globe winners “1917,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” “Missing Link,” “Succession,” “Fleabag” and “Chernobyl.” The PGA, which has about 8,200 members, has matched the Oscar for best [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad