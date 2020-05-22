ASCAP Reinvents ‘Experience’ as Free, Weekly Virtual Conference Series

Nearly all conferences have been forced to move online for the time being, and the long-running ASCAP Experience (formerly known as the Expo), designed to “inspire, educate and connect music creators everywhere,” has reinvented itself for this year as a free, ongoing weekly virtual event beginning May 28.

The series begins with a featured conversation between Grammy-winning reggae artist Shaggy and his manager and founder of Cherrytree Records Martin Kierszenbaum, a discussion of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s hit “Stuck with U” with co-writers Whitney Phillips and Gian Stone, and a creative session with songwriter Priscilla Renea.

The new long-term series, dubbed “ASCAP Experience: Home Edition,” will take place weekly on Thursdays between 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. It will initially extend through the end of July, bringing ASCAP Experience original live programming — featuring hitmakers, publishers and industry leaders — directly into the homes of ASCAP members, aspiring songwriters and others for the first time. More details are at www.ascapexperience.com.

Now in its 15th year, the 2020 ASCAP Experience was scheduled to take place April 1 – 3 in Los Angeles with over 2,000 expected attendees.

The ASCAP Experience: Home Edition Thursday, May 28 kick-off schedule is:

3:00pm – 3:05pm: ASCAP Experience: Home Edition Welcome with ASCAP Chairman and President Paul Williams

3:05pm – 4:00pm: Featured Conversation with Shaggy and manager Martin Kierszenbaum

4:10pm – 4:40pm: Anatomy of a Song: “Stuck with U” with songwriters Whitney Phillips and Gian Stone

4:50pm – 5:20pm: ASCAP Sound Advice: I Just Wrote a Song. Now What?

4:50pm – 5:20pm: Sponsor Session: Qobuz: Who cares about audio quality? HD music streaming has answers

5:30pm – 6:30pm: Creative Session: Finding the “Aha!” Moment with hit songwriter Priscilla Renea

More programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Music brings us comfort, joy and community. It unites us by resonating with our shared humanity. The world needs to feel that sense of connection today,” said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. “To keep the craft and creation of music flowing, ASCAP is thrilled to offer ASCAP Experience: Home Edition, an innovative series of virtual educational programming presented at no cost, featuring top writers, producers, publishers and music experts who want to share their knowledge and advice for the greater good of music. If music creators have to stay home, then ASCAP wants to give them a way to stay informed, inspired and engaged so they can stay creative. I hope everyone joins us.”

Every week, ASCAP Experience: Home Edition will be hosted by top songwriters, music producers, music publishers, composers, thought-leaders and the ASCAP team, featuring real-time topics and deep dives on issues that matter most to the future of music creators. Attendees can learn how to make money from their music, connect with music publishers, preserve their mental and physical wellness and more. Each program block will also include ASCAP “Sound Advice,” condensed how-to panels on PRO basics, works registration and more essential topics for music creators.

Registration will be free, and open to anyone. ASCAP Experience: Home Edition will take place on an intuitive multi-dimensional events platform that allows virtual attendees to have opportunities to engage with panelists and moderators and network with fellow songwriters and registrants. Following each session, most programming will be available on-demand for anyone who may have missed the live webcast.

Previous 2020 ASCAP Experience registrants and new attendees can register at www.ascapexperience.com. ASCAP Experience: Home Edition is open to all music creators, aspiring songwriters and music industry professionals, regardless of which performing rights organization they belong to.

ASCAP Experience: Home Edition is supported by sponsors including Qobuz, a premium HD music service.