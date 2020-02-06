×

ASCAP Experience Reveals First Set of Panelists: Dan Wilson, Poo Bear, Jason Mraz, More

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

ASCAP today announced the first wave of music creators who will appear at the 2020 ASCAP Experience (which was formerly called the ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO), taking place April 1 – 3 at the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams leads a lineup of more than 40 different panels stacked with industry talent (89% of whom are working songwriters and composers). Aimed at songwriters, composers, artists and producers, the conference offers three days of panels, workshops, master classes, keynotes, performances and one-on-one sessions with the industry’s top hitmakers. Now in its 15th year, the event has evolved into a platform for industry leaders to give back to the next generation of music creators.

Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer Dan Wilson (pictured above, known for Adele’s “Someone Like You” and his band Semisonic’s “Closing Time”) is teaming up with singer-songwriter Jason Mraz (“I’m Yours,” “I Won’t Give Up”), producer-songwriter Stefan Johnson (“Memories,” Maroon 5; “The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris) and singer-songwriter Steph Jones (“People You Know,” Selena Gomez) to bring his “Words & Music in Six Seconds” Instagram series to life for Experience attendees. Additional speakers will continue to be announced in the coming months.

“I am so excited to introduce our 15th annual music creators conference as we debut our very first ASCAP Experience,” said Williams. “It is my favorite time of the year and I personally can’t wait to be there with our attendees, who can look forward to an unforgettable three days of information and inspiration from some of the best in the industry.”

In partnership with She Is The Music, “Sonic Architects: Hit Producers & Engineers Defining the Sounds of Tomorrow” spotlights an all-star female lineup: Colombian producer, multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and DJ Ali Stone, Grammy-winning engineer Ann Mincieli and songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Wendy Wang. “Horror Scorers” gives attendees the opportunity to hear from some of today’s most scare-inducing composers, including Marco Beltrami (“A Quiet Place,” Scream”) and Joe Bishara (“The Conjuring,” Insidious”).

Grammy-winning songwriter-producer Desmond Child (“Livin’ on a Prayer,” Bon Jovi; “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” Aerosmith) will host an intimate, submission-based master class with a set of handpicked aspiring Experience songwriters. The winners will work one-on-one with the Songwriters Hall of Fame member and his elite team of genre-spanning hitmakers Claudia Brant, Sam Hollander and Brett James.

Other panelists added to the 2020 lineup include:

  • Amy Allen (“Without Me,” Halsey; “Back to You,” Selena Gomez)
  • DJ Aryay (“Tied Up,” Major Lazer, “Barely Breathing,” Dillon Francis)
  • Poo Bear (“Yummy,” Justin Bieber; “10,000 Hours,” Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay)
  • Anthony Brown (“Trust in You,” “I Got That,” Anthony Brown & group therAPy)
  • Darrell Brown (“You’ll Think of Me,” Keith Urban; “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” Josh Turner)
  • Bryan Calhoun (Creator, Music Business Toolbox and Head of Digital Strategy, Blueprint/Maverick)
  • Jekalyn Carr (“You Will Win,” “I See Miracles”)
  • Sue Drew (General Manager, Creative & Acquisitions, Kobalt Music)
  • Hillel Frankel (Partner, Mandell Menkes LLC)
  • Emile Ghantous (“I’m Blessed,” Charlie Wilson ft. T.I., “Hope We Meet Again,” Pitbull ft. Chris Brown)
  • Garret Nash (Gnash) (“i hate u i love u,” “Lights Down Low”)
  • Ari Herstand (singer-songwriter and author, How to Make It in the New Music Business)
  • IN-Q (“Love You Like a Love Song,” Selena Gomez; “Good Life,” ZHU)
  • Daymond John (“Shark” on Shark Tank, entrepreneur and motivational speaker)
  • Blu June (“LoveHappy,” The Carters; “You Stay,” DJ Khaled))
  • Mickey Karbal (“Barely Breathing,” Dillon Francis; “Hold Me Down,” Anjulie)
  • Michelle Lewis (composer for Doc McStuffins and DC Superhero Girls)
  • Priscilla Renea (“Timber,” Pitbull; “California King Bed,” Rihanna)
  • Suzy Shinn (“Say Amen (Saturday Night),” Panic! at the Disco; “The Last of the Real Ones,” Fall Out Boy)
  • Daphne Willis (‘Do it Like This;” “Slow Burn” from Empire)
  • Malik Yusef (“Sandcastles,” Beyoncé; “All Day,” Kanye West)

 

More Biz

  • ASCAP Experience Reveals First Set of

    ASCAP Experience Reveals First Set of Panelists: Dan Wilson, Poo Bear, Jason Mraz, More

    ASCAP today announced the first wave of music creators who will appear at the 2020 ASCAP Experience (which was formerly called the ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO), taking place April 1 – 3 at the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams leads a lineup of more than 40 different panels stacked with industry talent (89% of whom [...]

  • Wizarding world of Harry Potter

    Is Warner Planning a ‘Harry Potter’ Theme Park for Tokyo?

    Warner Bros. may be planning to open a theme park dedicated to Harry Potter in Tokyo. Japanese financial media this week reported that Japan’s Seibu Holdings is in talks with Warner Bros. and the Tokyo metropolitan government to replace its Toshimaen amusement park in Nerima, Tokyo. Tokyo mayor, Yuriko Koike subsequently told reporters that “negotiations [...]

  • Vienna Blood

    Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Mulls Red Arrow Studios Sale, Decision Expected in Weeks

    ProSiebenSat.1 is set to announce in the coming weeks whether or not it will sell its transatlantic subsidiary Red Arrow Studios. In September, the German media giant launched a strategic review of the production and distribution division with the aim of selling it or forming a partnership with other potential investors. A final decision had [...]

  • Stanley Fernandes and Cheryl Png

    BBC, Sony, Framestore Make Asia Appointments

    Cheryl Png has been promoted to VP, distribution, South East Asia and Stanley Fernandes has been promoted to VP, distribution, South Asia, at BBC Studios Asia. Both will explore new revenue streams for the BBC’s distribution business. Png has been head of distribution, channels and digital at BBC Studios Southeast Asia for the last two [...]

  • Demand logo

    Google’s Area 120, Pollstar Launch Demand, a Live-Music Insight Tool

    A team from Area 120, Google’s workshop for experimental projects, today announced the launch of DEMAND for the live music industry during the annual Pollstar Live conference. Developed by tech industry veteran Parag Vaish and rock drummer turned entrepreneur Nick Turner, DEMAND unveils detailed data, enabling the live music industry to better identify key markets, optimal pricing [...]

  • AJ Styles WWE SmackDown

    Fox Corp. Earnings Hit By Higher Sports Fees and WWE Launch Costs

    Higher sports rights fees and the cost of launching WWE’s “Smackdown” took a bite out of Fox Corp.’s earnings in the last lap of 2019. The company disclosed Wednesday that it delivered revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, a gain of 5%. Net income soared to $314 million, compared to $24 [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein Accuser Tells Jury He Trapped Her in Bathroom and Masturbated

    Lauren Young, the final accuser to testify against Harvey Weinstein, told the jury on Wednesday that the former mega-producer lured her into a hotel bathroom, grabbed her breast and masturbated in front of her when she was trapped in the bathroom. “I’m saying ‘no no no,’ and he’s just carrying on normal conversation, saying ‘This [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad