ASCAP Experience Reveals First Set of Panelists: Dan Wilson, Poo Bear, Jason Mraz, More

ASCAP today announced the first wave of music creators who will appear at the 2020 ASCAP Experience (which was formerly called the ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO), taking place April 1 – 3 at the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams leads a lineup of more than 40 different panels stacked with industry talent (89% of whom are working songwriters and composers). Aimed at songwriters, composers, artists and producers, the conference offers three days of panels, workshops, master classes, keynotes, performances and one-on-one sessions with the industry’s top hitmakers. Now in its 15th year, the event has evolved into a platform for industry leaders to give back to the next generation of music creators.
Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer Dan Wilson (pictured above, known for Adele’s “Someone Like You” and his band Semisonic’s “Closing Time”) is teaming up with singer-songwriter Jason Mraz (“I’m Yours,” “I Won’t Give Up”), producer-songwriter Stefan Johnson (“Memories,” Maroon 5; “The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris) and singer-songwriter Steph Jones (“People You Know,” Selena Gomez) to bring his “Words & Music in Six Seconds” Instagram series to life for Experience attendees. Additional speakers will continue to be announced in the coming months.
“I am so excited to introduce our 15th annual music creators conference as we debut our very first ASCAP Experience,” said Williams. “It is my favorite time of the year and I personally can’t wait to be there with our attendees, who can look forward to an unforgettable three days of information and inspiration from some of the best in the industry.”
In partnership with She Is The Music, “Sonic Architects: Hit Producers & Engineers Defining the Sounds of Tomorrow” spotlights an all-star female lineup: Colombian producer, multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and DJ Ali Stone, Grammy-winning engineer Ann Mincieli and songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Wendy Wang. “Horror Scorers” gives attendees the opportunity to hear from some of today’s most scare-inducing composers, including Marco Beltrami (“A Quiet Place,” “Scream”) and Joe Bishara (“The Conjuring,” “Insidious”).
Grammy-winning songwriter-producer Desmond Child (“Livin’ on a Prayer,” Bon Jovi; “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” Aerosmith) will host an intimate, submission-based master class with a set of handpicked aspiring Experience songwriters. The winners will work one-on-one with the Songwriters Hall of Fame member and his elite team of genre-spanning hitmakers Claudia Brant, Sam Hollander and Brett James.
Other panelists added to the 2020 lineup include:
- Amy Allen (“Without Me,” Halsey; “Back to You,” Selena Gomez)
- DJ Aryay (“Tied Up,” Major Lazer, “Barely Breathing,” Dillon Francis)
- Poo Bear (“Yummy,” Justin Bieber; “10,000 Hours,” Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay)
- Anthony Brown (“Trust in You,” “I Got That,” Anthony Brown & group therAPy)
- Darrell Brown (“You’ll Think of Me,” Keith Urban; “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” Josh Turner)
- Bryan Calhoun (Creator, Music Business Toolbox and Head of Digital Strategy, Blueprint/Maverick)
- Jekalyn Carr (“You Will Win,” “I See Miracles”)
- Sue Drew (General Manager, Creative & Acquisitions, Kobalt Music)
- Hillel Frankel (Partner, Mandell Menkes LLC)
- Emile Ghantous (“I’m Blessed,” Charlie Wilson ft. T.I., “Hope We Meet Again,” Pitbull ft. Chris Brown)
- Garret Nash (Gnash) (“i hate u i love u,” “Lights Down Low”)
- Ari Herstand (singer-songwriter and author, How to Make It in the New Music Business)
- IN-Q (“Love You Like a Love Song,” Selena Gomez; “Good Life,” ZHU)
- Daymond John (“Shark” on Shark Tank, entrepreneur and motivational speaker)
- Blu June (“LoveHappy,” The Carters; “You Stay,” DJ Khaled))
- Mickey Karbal (“Barely Breathing,” Dillon Francis; “Hold Me Down,” Anjulie)
- Michelle Lewis (composer for Doc McStuffins and DC Superhero Girls)
- Priscilla Renea (“Timber,” Pitbull; “California King Bed,” Rihanna)
- Suzy Shinn (“Say Amen (Saturday Night),” Panic! at the Disco; “The Last of the Real Ones,” Fall Out Boy)
- Daphne Willis (‘Do it Like This;” “Slow Burn” from Empire)
- Malik Yusef (“Sandcastles,” Beyoncé; “All Day,” Kanye West)