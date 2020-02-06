ASCAP Experience Reveals First Set of Panelists: Dan Wilson, Poo Bear, Jason Mraz, More

ASCAP today announced the first wave of music creators who will appear at the 2020 ASCAP Experience (which was formerly called the ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO), taking place April 1 – 3 at the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams leads a lineup of more than 40 different panels stacked with industry talent (89% of whom are working songwriters and composers). Aimed at songwriters, composers, artists and producers, the conference offers three days of panels, workshops, master classes, keynotes, performances and one-on-one sessions with the industry’s top hitmakers. Now in its 15th year, the event has evolved into a platform for industry leaders to give back to the next generation of music creators.

Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer Dan Wilson (pictured above, known for Adele’s “Someone Like You” and his band Semisonic’s “Closing Time”) is teaming up with singer-songwriter Jason Mraz (“I’m Yours,” “I Won’t Give Up”), producer-songwriter Stefan Johnson (“Memories,” Maroon 5; “The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris) and singer-songwriter Steph Jones (“People You Know,” Selena Gomez) to bring his “Words & Music in Six Seconds” Instagram series to life for Experience attendees. Additional speakers will continue to be announced in the coming months.

“I am so excited to introduce our 15th annual music creators conference as we debut our very first ASCAP Experience,” said Williams. “It is my favorite time of the year and I personally can’t wait to be there with our attendees, who can look forward to an unforgettable three days of information and inspiration from some of the best in the industry.”

In partnership with She Is The Music, “Sonic Architects: Hit Producers & Engineers Defining the Sounds of Tomorrow” spotlights an all-star female lineup: Colombian producer, multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and DJ Ali Stone, Grammy-winning engineer Ann Mincieli and songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Wendy Wang. “Horror Scorers” gives attendees the opportunity to hear from some of today’s most scare-inducing composers, including Marco Beltrami (“A Quiet Place,” “Scream”) and Joe Bishara (“The Conjuring,” “Insidious”).

Grammy-winning songwriter-producer Desmond Child (“Livin’ on a Prayer,” Bon Jovi; “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” Aerosmith) will host an intimate, submission-based master class with a set of handpicked aspiring Experience songwriters. The winners will work one-on-one with the Songwriters Hall of Fame member and his elite team of genre-spanning hitmakers Claudia Brant, Sam Hollander and Brett James.

Other panelists added to the 2020 lineup include: