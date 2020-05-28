ASCAP Moves Its 2020 Awards Shows Online: Pop, Screen, Latin, Rhythm & Soul

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) today announced it will honor the songwriters and publishers behind its most performed songs of the past year with four virtual celebrations for its Pop, Screen, Latin and Rhythm & Soul Music Award winners.

Beginning in June and continuing through mid-July, the format will feature three days of dedicated content for each genre on ASCAP’s social media channels, including live-streamed performances, special artist appearances, winner spotlights and interviews.

The ASCAP Virtual Awards will take place on the following dates:

ASCAP Pop Music Awards: June 17 – 19

ASCAP Screen Music Awards: June 23 – 25

ASCAP Latin Music Awards: July 7 – 9

ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards: July 15 – 17

“Our members are the heart and soul of ASCAP and every year we look forward to the chance to reunite in-person and celebrate their outstanding contributions to music,” said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. “Even though we can’t be together ‘in real life’ this time, we are so excited to honor them virtually in a way that we can all connect and share our collective love of music. We invite music fans everywhere to join us in toasting their music and what their creative work adds to our lives.”

The ASCAP Virtual Awards will feature exclusive photos, videos, acceptance speeches and more from some of ASCAP’s top members and publishers posted with the hashtag #ASCAPAwards to @ASCAP, @ASCAPScreen, @ASCAPUrban and @ASCAPLatino on Instagram as well as special programming as part of ASCAP Experience: Home Edition.

Spotlight awards-show moments including Songwriter of the Year, Songwriter-Artist of the Year, Publisher of the Year, Independent Publisher of the Year and Song of the Year will remain major highlights during the online festivities. And ASCAP will unveil the winners of its annual Screen Music Composers’ Choice Awards, which allow ASCAP composer members to select their top Film Score of the Year, TV Composer of the Year and Video Game Score of the Year.

Specific times, winners and additional program details will be announced in the coming days.