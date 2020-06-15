ASCAP Takes Awards Online with Finneas/Glen Hansard Talk, Hans Zimmer Q&A and Other Events

ASCAP usually maintains a packed schedule in Los Angeles in June with separate gala pop and screen music ceremonies as well as its open-to-the-public “Experience” (formerly Expo) conference. All those events are being taken online in this quarantine year as “multi-day social media events,” and the performing rights organization revealed a slew of activity on Monday that is set to virtually go down in the coming two weeks.

The ASCAP Pop Awards will take place online over two days, this Wednesday and Thursday. (A third day was previously announced calendar, but the event was condensed down to two in deference to Juneteenth being on Friday.) The awards themselves will be unveiled on Wednesday. The second day of the pop awards celebration will overlap with a single-day component of what’s being called the ASCAP Experience Home Edition, capped by a conversation between Finneas, Billie Eilish’s Grammy-winning collaborator, and Glen Hansard, of “Once” and Swell Season fame.

The following week, the ASCAP Screen Awards will unfold over three days from June 23-25, with the ASCAP Experience again overlapping with the awards celebration’s final day. Among the events closing out that three-day confab are a Q&A between composer Hans Zimmer and Mitchell Lieb, Walt Disney Studios’ head of music, followed by a conversation between “This Is Us” series composer Siddhartha Khosla and a member of the show’s cast, Chris Sullivan.

The pop and screen awards will take place on ASCAP’s social media channels, with winners and others contributing or participating in providing pre-recorded content that will include streamed performances or making-of videos.

Other programs taking place as part of the Experience lineup include a Michelle Lewis-led panel on television music and a conversation about gospel music featuring singer-songwriter Tye Tribbett. The Experience events can be found at http://www.ascapexperience.com as well as VIA the PRO’s social channels.

The schedule (all times Eastern time):

June 17-18 ASCAP Pop Music Awards on @ASCAP

June 18 ASCAP Experience Home Edition at http://www.ascapexperience.com:

3 p.m. Housebound Diaries with mxmtoon, interviewed by music journalist Ilana Kaplan

3:50 p.m. Lift Every Voice: The Transformative Power of Inspirational Music, featuring singer and songwriter Tye Tribbett with EJ Gaines, co-executive director of Motown Gospel

4:40 p.m. Anatomy of Song: “If I Can’t Have You” with songwriter Scott Harris and Island SVP A&R Ziggy Chareton

5:30 p.m. Featured Conversation: FINNEAS and Glen Hansard

June 23-25 ASCAP Screen Music Awards on @ASCAPScreen

June 25 ASCAP Experience Home Edition at http://www.ascapexperience.com:

3 p.m. Maverick: Oscar and Grammy-winning film composer Hans Zimmer in conversation with Walt Disney Studios president of music Mitchell Leib

3:55 p.m. TBA

4:35 p.m. Breaking Through the Noise: The New Guard of Music for Television: Moderated by composer Michelle Lewis with composers Torin Borrowdale, Sofia & Ian Hultquist, Amanda Jones and Amritha Vaz

5:30 p.m. “This Is Us”: A Conversation featuring composer Siddhartha Khosla with actor Chris Sullivan