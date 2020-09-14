ASCAP Resets Country, Christian, London Awards as Multi-Day Virtual Events

ASCAP (the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) announced plans Monday to do with its three fall awards shows what it previously did with four shows in the spring and summer: take them online and turn them into multi-day affairs designed to appeal to the public as well as the music industry. The pandemic-era shift in plans affects the performing rights organization’s country, Christian and London awards. The ASCAP Country Music Awards, which normally take place in Nashville two days before the CMA Awards, will be spread out over the longest time frame, now taking place online Nov. 9-12, a period of four days that extends the virtual event through and after the CMAs (which are set for Nov. 11). The ASCAP Christian Music Awards will kick off the org’s fall season of awards-giving Oct. 7-8.

The ASCAP London Music Awards are also set to take place over a two-day period, Oct. 21-22.

Each of the three awards “shows” will now take place on ASCAP’s social media channels, with video acceptance speeches and performances spread out over the respective time frames.

ASCAP leaders were compelled by quarantine conditions to pioneer the format for its pop, screen, Latin and rhythm & soul awards shows.

“As we saw in June and July,” ASCAP chairman-president Paul Williams said in a statement, “these virtual awards events give us a much-needed reason to smile, laugh and celebrate together during this difficult time. It is beautiful to see the outpouring of love and support as friends, family and fans cheer on the creators behind their favorite songs. Our members are the heart and soul of ASCAP, and we look forward to honoring the outstanding contributions of our Christian, country and London-based songwriters this fall.”

BMI and SESAC, the other two primary performing rights orgs, have not yet announced alternative plans for their own country awards, which would also normally take place the week of the CMAs. So far this year, BMI has simply been publishing winners online without the programming fanfare ASCAP has undertaken, such as Monday’s online posting of BMI’s R&B/hip-hop awards.