A$AP Ferg Drops ‘Move Ya Hips,’ Featuring Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO (Listen)

A$AP Ferg has dropped a new single called “Move Ya Hips,” a collaboration with Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO that is about, well, moving your hips. (Can’t say we’re in love with the rather sexist video but none of the artists are featured in it.)

The song is the third collaboration between Ferg and Minaj, following Ferg’s “Plain Jane” remix and the Mike WiLL Made-It produced “Runnin” from the “Creed II: The Album” soundtrack.

The song is relatively lighthearted, unlike “Value,” Ferg’s previous single from April. He said about that track, “Look at me now! The ‘Value’ video shows the progression of my people. It starts with imagery of slaves, whips and chains. People of today drive whips (as in cars) and wear chains (as in jewelry). My grandmother recites a poem in the intro of the video speaking on our ancestry and the oppression we went through. The video shows we are still going through those problems, but “look at me now” is also a chant showing how many of us strived to overcome many of the limitations put in front of us. Me making it out of the hood as a big rapper and living in a mansion with art on the walls shows how far we can go.”

Ferg has been busy with other socially relevant activity during lockdown. He hosted a Q&A on his Instagram with Dr. Sampson Davis to help educate his fans on the dangers of Covid-19, visited Joy Reid’s show on MSNBC to speak out about the importance of reaching out to today’s youth, and issued a challenge to fellow rappers to donate meals to their local hospitals — in April he sent Harlem Hospital catering from Melba’s, one of the neighborhood’s most iconic restaurants.