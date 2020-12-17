As I Lay Dying Singer Tim Lambesis Hospitalized After Setting Himself on Fire

As I Lay Dying singer Tim Lambesis, who served prison time for attempting to hire someone to murder his estranged wife, is in the hospital after a bonfire accident left him with burns on 25% of his body.

The singer of the veteran San Diego heavy metal band posted about the accident on social media Wednesday, showing himself swathed in bandages but smiling.

“Keep your head up no matter what! I’m doing the best I can to make a thumbs up on my way to surgery (in about 30 minutes),” he wrote.

“I apologize to my friends that I have not had the time to fill in yet on what happened. The entire gas cap fell off when trying to use a little from the trickle tip to get a bonfire started. Gas got all over my clothes and I ended up burning 25% of my body.

“I’ve been in the hospital since Saturday night, and I will be here for a couple more weeks most likely, he continued. “Today’s surgery is to remove the remaining dead skin that we were unable to scrub off during dressing changes this week. It will be for the best so that we won’t have to scrub so hard during dressing changes, and that is a big relief for me. I am extremely thankful for the Burns center workers who are taking care of me. I will try to update on my recovery. It will be a long road, but I will get back to full strength eventually.”

Lambesis was arrested in 2013 for solicitation of murder after attempting to hire an individual to kill his estranged wife. The “hitman” was actually an undercover agent, and the singer pleaded guilty to the charge in 2014. He was released in December 2016 and two years later returned to the band, releasing an album, ironically (in retrospect) titled “Shaped by Fire,” in 2019.

At least one of the band’s concerts that year was cancelled due to public outcry. In a statement, Lambesis wrote in part, “I stand against that person I became during the darkest period of my past, and it is part of my life’s work to prevent others from going down destructive paths. It’s now been almost six (6) years since I made the biggest mistake of my life, and I consider each day an opportunity to do something positive to turn my life around and to use my experience to help others.”