×

Artist Partner Group Promotes Miles Beard to Senior VP, Powers up Leadership Team

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Artist Partner Group (APG) has strengthened its senior leadership team with several staff promotions, including: Miles Beard to SVP of A&R; Eli Piccarreta to VP of A&R; Jessica Kelm to VP of Digital Marketing; while Nikisha Bailey has been hired as VP of A&R Admin & Operations.

Beard, Piccarreta, and Bailey will report to CEO Mike Caren, while Kelm will report to EVP Elyse Rogers. The company — officially called the Artist Partner and Artist Publishing Groups — provides an array of label services for artists, producers, and music entrepreneurs, including A&R, marketing, sync, video content, art, international, legal, accounting, and recording studios. Artist Partner is a fully integrated division of Warner Music Group’s Atlantic Records. APG has partnered with artists including Charlie Puth, Bazzi, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Alec Benjamin, Ava Max, Lil Skies, Kevin Gates, and many more.

In making the announcement, Caren said: “APG’s chart toppers and accolades in 2019 were due to the collective strength of our team. Miles and Eli have demonstrated their ability to identify and develop true talent, and Nikisha and Jessica are strategic thinkers who are committed to executing artists’ visions. I look forward to seeing how they collectively develop new creative ideas and push boundaries to build upon APG’s success in 2020.”

Beard, who previously served as VP of A&R, signed Charlie Puth and Alec Benjamin, and as a publisher recently signed Pink Sweat$ and will be oversee songwriter Amy Allen. He has also been instrumental in developing songs for Ava Max, David Guetta, and others.

Since joining APG in 2016, Piccarreta has helped develop acts like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quando Rondo, Rico Nasty, and NoCap, among others. Kelm joined APG in 2017 as Senior Director of Pop Marketing and is responsible for implementing digital strategy and advertising for artists such as Puth, Max, and Benjamin. Bailey has held posts at Def Jam, Cash Money, and Atlantic Records.

 

More Music

  • Artist Partner Group Promotes Miles Beard

    Artist Partner Group Promotes Miles Beard to Senior VP, Powers up Leadership Team

    Artist Partner Group (APG) has strengthened its senior leadership team with several staff promotions, including: Miles Beard to SVP of A&R; Eli Piccarreta to VP of A&R; Jessica Kelm to VP of Digital Marketing; while Nikisha Bailey has been hired as VP of A&R Admin & Operations. Beard, Piccarreta, and Bailey will report to CEO Mike Caren, [...]

  • Santana Talks His ‘Smooth’ Move Into

    Santana on His ‘Smooth’ Move Into the Cannabis Market

    The celebrity cannabis business club has a new member: Carlos Santana. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is partnering with Left Coast Ventures, the same California company that provides flower for Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart’s Mind Your Head brand and Marley Natural. Asked how the Left Coast partnership came together, Santana, 72, told [...]

  • Blue Story Cast BBC Diversity

    Diversity Is Making Strides Throughout the U.K.'s Entertainment Industry

    When rapper Stormzy landed a headlining slot at the Glastonbury Festival last summer, black British music took center stage and set the cultural agenda in the U.K. The film and television industries haven’t had many of those defining moments — and there was outrage as BAFTA recently unveiled an all-white acting nominations list for its [...]

  • Universal Music Japan Hires Spotify Exec

    Universal Music Japan Hires Former Spotify Exec Ichiro Tamaki

    Universal Music Japan announced today that Ichiro Tamaki has been named as Corporate Executive responsible for Digital Strategy, data analytics and platform partnerships, effective February 15. According to the announcement, as a core member of Universal Music Japan’s executive team, he will oversee the Data & Analytics and Platform Partnerships teams, and will be responsible [...]

  • Missy Elliott

    Missy Elliott, Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, Miley Cyrus Top Governors Ball Lineup

    New York’s Governors Ball has announced the lineup for its 10th annual festival, and it’s a wide mix of styles, genres and eras: Missy Elliott — making her first major NYC performance in over a decade — Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Vampire Weekend, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Flume, Ellie Goulding, H.E.R., Swae Lee, Rufus Du Sol, [...]

  • 'Show Me What You Got' Set

    'Show Me What You Got' Set to Screen Via Level Forward/Screen Forward Network

    Indie drama “Show Me What You Got” has been selected for screening via the Level Forward/Screen Forward network that aims to expand theatrical distribution for up-and-coming filmmakers. “Show Me What You Got” will screen in the second quarter of this year in the theaters that are participating in the Screen Forward venture launched last week [...]

  • Mariah CareyTimes Square NYE Ball Drop,

    Mariah Carey, Eurythmics, Pharrell, Steve Miller Joining Songwriters Hall of Fame

    The Songwriters Hall of Fame today announced its 2020 inductees: they are Mariah Carey, Eurythmics (Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart), the Isley Brothers (Ernie, Marvin, O’Kelly, Ronald, Rudolph Isley and Chris Jasper), Steve Miller, the Neptunes (Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams), Rick Nowels and Motown great William “Mickey” Stevenson. The inductees will be honored at [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad