Artist Partner Group Promotes Miles Beard to Senior VP, Powers up Leadership Team

Artist Partner Group (APG) has strengthened its senior leadership team with several staff promotions, including: Miles Beard to SVP of A&R; Eli Piccarreta to VP of A&R; Jessica Kelm to VP of Digital Marketing; while Nikisha Bailey has been hired as VP of A&R Admin & Operations.

Beard, Piccarreta, and Bailey will report to CEO Mike Caren, while Kelm will report to EVP Elyse Rogers. The company — officially called the Artist Partner and Artist Publishing Groups — provides an array of label services for artists, producers, and music entrepreneurs, including A&R, marketing, sync, video content, art, international, legal, accounting, and recording studios. Artist Partner is a fully integrated division of Warner Music Group’s Atlantic Records. APG has partnered with artists including Charlie Puth, Bazzi, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Alec Benjamin, Ava Max, Lil Skies, Kevin Gates, and many more.

In making the announcement, Caren said: “APG’s chart toppers and accolades in 2019 were due to the collective strength of our team. Miles and Eli have demonstrated their ability to identify and develop true talent, and Nikisha and Jessica are strategic thinkers who are committed to executing artists’ visions. I look forward to seeing how they collectively develop new creative ideas and push boundaries to build upon APG’s success in 2020.”

Beard, who previously served as VP of A&R, signed Charlie Puth and Alec Benjamin, and as a publisher recently signed Pink Sweat$ and will be oversee songwriter Amy Allen. He has also been instrumental in developing songs for Ava Max, David Guetta, and others.

Since joining APG in 2016, Piccarreta has helped develop acts like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quando Rondo, Rico Nasty, and NoCap, among others. Kelm joined APG in 2017 as Senior Director of Pop Marketing and is responsible for implementing digital strategy and advertising for artists such as Puth, Max, and Benjamin. Bailey has held posts at Def Jam, Cash Money, and Atlantic Records.