A R I Z O N A Manager Jack Posner to Head Hallwood Media’s New York Office

Hallwood Media, the independent music management, publishing and record label venture founded by former Geffen Records chief Neil Jacobson, has announced another major hire. Jake Posner joins as senior vice president and head of Hallwood’s New York office. The manager of rock band A R I Z O N A, Posner brings along producer PJ Bianco and songwriter Chelsea Balan to the Hallwood roster.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Nathan Olivas had joined Hallwood as svp of A&R / management, having previously served in an A&R role at Mad Decent Publishing, home to mega-producer Diplo’s independent label and publishing company. Olivas brought with him clients Phil Scully, who has upcoming projects with Diplo, Zayn, Dillon Francis and Carmen DeLeon, and Jim-E Stack (Bon Iver, Octavian, Kacy Hill).

The company originated as Interscope Records’ producer management division, which Jacobson started in 2013; he spun it off into Hallwood as part of his exit from Geffen in December 2019, after 17 years at Universa; Music Group. Jacobson represents producers and songwriters Jeff Bhasker (Bruno Mars, Harry Styles), Emile Haynie (Lana Del Rey, Eminem) and Brendan O’Brien (Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam) along with King Henry, Bipolar Sunshine, Alex Salibian and Beach Noise. He is also a key architect in bridging music rights owners and Wall Street.

Said Jacobson in announcing Posner’s hiring: “Jake is one of the most well-liked people in the music business for good reason. I’ve seen his ability to communicate and build relationships throughout the industry and bridge incredible gaps for his artists. I really couldn’t think of a better person to lead Hallwood’s expansion to New York.”

Added Posner: “The music industry never left New York. Even in my own experience, I’m inspired every single day by the incredible talent that comes out of the Tri-State area. Labels are still very much here, yet so many creatives set their sights towards LA; I certainly don’t blame them for chasing amazing weather and the prominently established creative community out there, but especially as a very proud New Yorker I want to instill and reinforce the notion that New York is just as viable of an option for songwriters, producers and artists alike.”