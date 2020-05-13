Ariana Grande Explains Why She Won’t Release an Album During Quarantine

Ariana Grande joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s “At Home” series to discuss collaborating with Justin Bieber and Doja Cat, her hesitancy to do interviews and why she won’t be releasing an album during quarantine.

On May 8, Grande and Bieber released “Stuck With U” after surprising fans with the news of their collaboration a week prior. Grande told Lowe she hoped it could make people feel less alone while also donating to a good cause, the First Responders Children’s Fund.

“We wanted to put music out because music is the thing that makes people feel good,” Grande said. “It’s the thing that speaks most to people’s spirits, and we just wanted to lift them.”

Grande also revealed that she has a collaboration with Doja Cat on the way, though she kept mum on when exactly it might release.

“I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again to drop,” Grande said.

Regarding the breakout “Say So” singer, Grande said, “I love her personality. I love what she brings to the table musically. She’s just such a breath of fresh air.”

However, don’t expect an album from Grande any time soon. Though the singer told Lowe she’s been making music while isolated, she doesn’t feel like it’s the right time to release a full project.

“I don’t really feel comfortable putting anything out right now,” Grande said. “Because other than this, it’s a really tricky time for all of that.”

She also went in-depth with Lowe on why she has recently kept herself out of the media spotlight, saying that she felt she was often being portrayed in an unfair light.

“I stopped doing interviews for a really long time because I felt like whenever I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words or blah, blah, blah, I would defend myself,” Grande said. “And then, people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s a diva.'”

Grande then compared her portrayal in the press to how men are treated, claiming that the way she has typically been framed is rooted in sexism.

“It’s like when men express their opinions or defend themselves — or are directing something and making notes on something, they’re brilliant and they’re genius at it,” Grande said. “And yet, it’s just so not the same thing with women, which I hope we can work on fixing.”

However, Grande pledged to “let go of that trauma” and start doing more interviews.

“I do have a lot to say, and I do enjoy talking to people,” Grande said. “I do want to do interviews and share with people and not be afraid to be myself.”