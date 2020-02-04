×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Inks Pact for Genius ‘Verified’ Artist Interview Series, Which Will Premiere Exclusively on Apple Music

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All

Apple Music subscribers will get the first crack at Genius’ original show “Verified,” which features artists explaining the lyrics and meaning behind their biggest songs.

Under the deal, Apple Music will co-produce and exclusively premiere “Verified” episodes each weekday. Genius will post the episodes, co-branded with Apple Music, to its YouTube channel within 24 hours.

Genius debuted “Verified” in 2016 and to date has produced more than 850 episodes with artists including Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, J Balvin, Ice Cube, Chance the Rapper, Big Shaq, Sting and Cardi B. The musicians sit down in front of the show’s signature yellow backdrop to discuss the vision, creativity, and craft behind their songs.

Apple Music’s deal to license “Verified,” set to run at least one year, is the latest expansion of the partnership between Apple and Genius, which maintains and licenses a database of annotated lyrics. Apple Music is currently the official music player on Genius.com; in addition, Genius is an official lyrics partner for Apple Music, which includes of the Genius lyrics for many songs directly in its app.

“We see a bright yellow future where every hit song on Apple Music has a companion ‘Verified’ episode featuring the lyrics and meaning, straight from the artists themselves,” Genius chief strategy officer Ben Gross said. “This is the first step towards that reality.”

Apple Music’s exclusive premieres of “Verified” starts Tuesday (Feb. 4) with the two latest episodes: Alec Benjamin breaking down his song “Mind Is a Prison” and Yung Baby Tate dissecting her track “CAMP.” Upcoming episodes will feature Caroline Polachek, 24kGoldn, and Olivia Rodrigo. Episodes of “Verified” typically run 5-8 minutes.

For Apple, the deal for Genius’ “Verified” is part of its ongoing efforts to bring exclusive content to Apple Music subscribers amid competition from major competitors like Spotify, Google/YouTube and Amazon.

Apple Music will list episodes of “Verified” on artist pages and the tech giant also will experiment with other ways to promote the show. There’s also a landing page (accessible via apple.co/GeniusVerified) for the show.

Watch the trailer for “Verified” on Apple Music above, or at this link.

More Digital

  • Apple Music - Genius Verified

    Apple Inks Pact for Genius 'Verified' Artist Interview Series, Which Will Premiere Exclusively on Apple Music

    Apple Music subscribers will get the first crack at Genius’ original show “Verified,” which features artists explaining the lyrics and meaning behind their biggest songs. Under the deal, Apple Music will co-produce and exclusively premiere “Verified” episodes each weekday. Genius will post the episodes, co-branded with Apple Music, to its YouTube channel within 24 hours. [...]

  • Verve

    AMC Studios Alum Rick Olshansky Joins Verve as Special Advisor

    Former AMC Studios executive Rick Olshansky has joined Verve talent agency in the role of special advisor. Olshansky will help the agency run its business operations and represent Verve on dealmaking with outside entities. The literary-focused agency is marking its 10th anniversary this year. “Rick’s invaluable industry experience will help Verve centralize its legal/business affairs [...]

  • Reality-Star-Showdown-Yahoo

    Yahoo Teams With Ellen DeGeneres' Digital Network for 'Reality Star Showdown' Play-Along Game Show (EXCLUSIVE)

    Yahoo Entertainment is launching “Reality Star Showdown,” a party-game show from Ellen DeGeneres’ digital media company, in which viewers play along in guessing games with reality-TV contestants. The series is hosted by “The Ellen Show” producers Andy Zenor and Tracy Gold. In a bid to boost engagement, “Reality Star Showdown” uses Yahoo’s interactive quiz tool [...]

  • Community

    People Magazine Is First Media Partner for Community, a Celeb-Texting Startup

    People magazine is joining celebrity-texting service Community — a bid to reach readers directly with updates, news alerts and other content in a new way. The Meredith-owned personality and pop-culture title is the first media partner for Community, a startup whose backers include Salesforce.com and Ashton Kutcher. People mag will kick off its pact with [...]

  • Pluto TV

    Pluto TV Set to Expand Into Latin America in March

    ViacomCBS Networks International, the international arm of ViacomCBS, has announced that its free, ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV will launch in Latin America at the end of March, with the service expected to reach Brazil by the end of the year. The platform will offer programming in Spanish and Portuguese, and it will be available [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad