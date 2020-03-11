APA Names Lila Gerson Senior VP of Strategic Marketing & Brand Partnerships

Lila Gerson has joined the Concerts department at APA, serving as senior vice president, strategic marketing & brand partnerships, it was jointly announced today Steve Martin, Bruce Solar and Steve Lassiter, co-heads of worldwide music at APA.

Gerson, based out of APA’s New York office, will oversee all artist partnership, tour sponsorship, endorsement, and digital & social campaigns for the agency’s expanding music roster. Most recently, she served as SVP of global marketing & communications at Nielsen Entertainment, where she led global brand/content/event/digital/product marketing and communications for Nielsen’s Music, Sports, Esports, Games & Book businesses.

“Lila has an extraordinary talent and history for guiding the strategic marketing and brand partnerships of major talent and brands in the music industry,” said Martin, Solar and Lassiter in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to have her join our team and look forward to working with her across all divisions of our Concerts department.”

Previously, Gerson served as VP of brand partnerships for Warner Records (formerly Warner Bros. Records), where she created cross-platform partnerships with brands such as Pepsi, Samsung, Delta and Chrysler. Prior to Warner, she spent many years with Billboard, rising to executive director of business development & strategy.