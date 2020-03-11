×

APA Names Lila Gerson Senior VP of Strategic Marketing & Brand Partnerships

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lila Gerson has joined the Concerts department at APA, serving as senior vice president, strategic marketing & brand partnerships, it was jointly announced today Steve Martin, Bruce Solar and Steve Lassiter, co-heads of worldwide music at APA.

Gerson, based out of APA’s New York office, will oversee all artist partnership, tour sponsorship, endorsement, and digital & social campaigns for the agency’s expanding music roster. Most recently, she served as SVP of global marketing & communications at Nielsen Entertainment, where she led global brand/content/event/digital/product marketing and communications for Nielsen’s Music, Sports, Esports, Games & Book businesses.

“Lila has an extraordinary talent and history for guiding the strategic marketing and brand partnerships of major talent and brands in the music industry,” said Martin, Solar and Lassiter in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to have her join our team and look forward to working with her across all divisions of our Concerts department.”

Previously, Gerson served as VP of brand partnerships for Warner Records (formerly Warner Bros. Records), where she created cross-platform partnerships with brands such as Pepsi, Samsung, Delta and Chrysler. Prior to Warner, she spent many years with Billboard, rising to executive director of business development & strategy.

 

 

More Music

  • APA Names Lila Gerson Senior VP

    APA Names Lila Gerson Senior VP of Strategic Marketing & Brand Partnerships

    Lila Gerson has joined the Concerts department at APA, serving as senior vice president, strategic marketing & brand partnerships, it was jointly announced today Steve Martin, Bruce Solar and Steve Lassiter, co-heads of worldwide music at APA. Gerson, based out of APA’s New York office, will oversee all artist partnership, tour sponsorship, endorsement, and digital & social [...]

  • Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert to Perform

    Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert to Perform at ACM Awards on April 5

    The Academy of Country Music announced today the first round of performers for the 55th ACM Awards. Host and nominee Keith Urban and nominee Miranda Lambert have been added as performers. Lambert will also perform with nominated artists Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes for a live television premiere performance of the song, “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.” The awards [...]

  • position kobalt

    Kobalt, Position Music Announce Executive Appointments in Synch and Brand Partnerships

    Kobalt has announced the promotions of Julie Hurwitz (pictured at center) and Rob Christensen (left) to co-heads of synch and brand partnerships. The two will oversee Kobalt Publishing’s global synch team — Christensen will lead the West Coast, Asia and Australia/New Zealand teams and Hurwitz will oversee the East Coast, European and LATAM teams. Hurwitz’s [...]

  • Peter Jackson's Beatles' Doc to Release

    Peter Jackson's Beatles' Doc ‘Get Back’ Will Release in Theaters This September

    Walt Disney Studios has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to filmmaker Peter Jackson’s previously announced Beatles documentary, “Get Back,” which creates a new film from the hundreds of hours of footage that spawned the group’s 1970 swan song “Let It Be.” “The Beatles: Get Back” will be released by The Walt Disney Studios in the [...]

  • Zoe Kravitz High Fidelity

    ‘High Fidelity’ Gets So Many Things Right — Did It Get the Music Wrong?

    Even with the miraculous Second Coming of vinyl, the prospects for a successful reboot of the record-store drama “High Fidelity” seemed grim. Twenty years after the John Cusack film, nearly 25 after Nick Hornby’s novel, the shrines to vinyl depicted in the book and movie — epicenters of local music scenes, vanguards of taste and [...]

  • Brandy Clark Your Life is a

    Brandy Clark's 'Your Life Is a Record': Album Review

    Since Kacey Musgraves won all those Grammys, some of the younger or previously less explorative fans who adopted her as their first favorite country star have looked to Nashville and asked: “Got any more where this one came from?” After some hemming and hawing, since that cupboard isn’t exactly jam-packed, the answer might emerge: “Actually, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad