TikTok Star Anson Seabra Signs With Caroline

Caroline has signed musician-artist-TikTok star Anson Seabra, the company announced today. The Caroline team will work closely with Seabra’s manager Alex Bender, president of Revere Music Group. The partnership includes distribution through Caroline, which is the indie distribution and label-services wing of Capitol Music Group, as well as all label services including marketing and promotion.

The move is the culmination of a bidding war that saw Seabra choosing to go with Caroline and label president Jacqueline Saturn. “When we met with them, it felt like they understood me and it was more than a business transaction. It felt like we had found people who were deeply excited about sharing my ideas as widely as possible, and had the world-class infrastructure and team to do so. Needless to say, I’m nothing short of thrilled by this partnership and I know that Caroline will carry my project so much higher and wider than my team and I ever could have done on our own.”

Saturn said, “I was already a huge fan of Anson’s music and I have to thank Sergio Vega from Astralwerks/Capitol for bringing us together. Anson Seabra is the next generation of independent artists who has direct engagement with his fans on multiple platforms. He is brilliantly creative, massively ambitious, and is ready to take the time to break territory by territory around the globe. Anson’s passion and dedication have inspired us all. On behalf of myself, Matt Sawin, and the entire team we welcome him with open arms to the family.”

With robust followings on TikTok, Twitter, Spotify, YouTube, and Instagram, Seabra’s videos have garnered more than 40 million views and his latest EP has over 250 million streams. Bender operated as the label, taking Seabra from 50,000 to 1 million daily streams on Spotify in less than a year.

“As Anson’s platform grew, our goal was to partner with people who really understood our approach and could help elevate the business we were building,” Bender said. “We’re so excited to have the infrastructure and support of Jacqueline and the Caroline team behind Anson’s project as we move into this next big chapter.”