Annie Lennox Enlists Taylor Swift, Yola, Hozier for Auction to Aid Women Impacted by COVID-19

Annie Lennox has enlisted fellow musicians Sting, Emeli Sandé, Jessie J, Yola, Paloma Faith, Jessie Ware, Hozier, Anoushka Shankar, Jack Savoretti, Skin of Skunk Anansie, Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro and Frank Turner to contribute performances for the Circle Music Auction to help raise money for women and girls who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

All funds will go to The Circle’s “The Women and Girls Solidarity Fund” to support immediate needs such as food and hygiene packages, access to safe refuges and legal aid packages.

“The crisis for thousands of women living in poverty is acute,” said Lennox. “Many no longer have any income, are suffering domestic violence and have nowhere to turn. I am delighted that such incredible musicians are stepping up to join me and offer support.”

Added Sting: “Annie Lennox is a wonderful friend and I am pleased to support her and The Circle in their important fight for vulnerable women and girls around the world devastated by the impact of COVID.”

Hozier noted that, “The Circle are working at a critical time to support marginalized women including survivors of violence and garment workers who have been left destitute.”

Additional items being auctioned include an Alberta Ferreti silk dress worn by Lennox, a signed guitar from Taylor Swift, a signed outfit worn by Madison Beer for her ‘Good in Goodbye’ video shoot, and a virtual afternoon tea and two song performances by BRITs Rising Star Award winner, Celeste.

The auction goes live starting today on the platform Charity Stars and closes July 10.