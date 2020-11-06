Anitta to Perform at Latin Grammy Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Brazilian superstar singer Anitta is the latest performer to join the lineup for the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards, taking place on Nov. 6.

She will be performing a medley including her latest hit “Me Gusta” from the Lapa Arches in Rio de Janeiro.

“I am so happy to once again join the Latin Grammys,” Anitta said. “It will be my second time performing in this important ceremony celebrating music and our cultures. This year will be different, but very special for me since it’s from my country, Brazil. I hope that people enjoy it. We are preparing something great!”

Anitta joins a lineup that includes Bad Bunny, Marc Anthony, Karol G, Kany García, Los Tigres del Norte, Pedro Capó, Alejandro Fernández, Christian Nodal, Fito Paéz and Nathy Peluso.

Each performance will take place in one of various cities around the world, but the main telecast will be anchored from Miami by hosts Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez. (Rivera previously emceed the 18th annual event, while Sánchez returns for the fifth time.) The night’s theme is “What Makes Us Human,” as the event plans to emphasize the power of community and music to unite diverse groups of people.

Preceding the Grammy Awards will be the Latin Grammy Premiere, a long-established ceremony featuring performances from all nominees. Due to challenges imposed by the pandemic, this year’s event will not have a live audience and a red carpet. The Latin Recording Academy, Univision and its production teams will adhere to strict safety guidelines and protocols.

The 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards will air on Univision on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. The broadcast will also air on TNT and Televisa on Channel 5. More information can be found on the Latin Recording Academy’s website.