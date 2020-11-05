Republic Records Signs 14-Year-Old Norwegian Singer Angelina Jordan (EXCLUSIVE)

Republic Records has signed 14-year-old Norwegian singer-songwriter Angelina Jordan, who won “Norway’s Got Talent” as an eight-year-old and will release her first single, “Million Miles,” self-written and produced by hitmaking duo Stargate (Beyonce, Rihanna, Sam Smith), on Friday.

A musical prodigy, Jordan began studying classic singers such as Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and Louis Armstrong at the age of five. While she was pursued by labels at the time of her “Norway’s Got Talent” victory — which she won with a rendition of Billie Holiday’s “Gloomy Sunday” — the young singer decided to wait.

“I knew I wanted something bigger,” she says in her artist biography. “I didn’t want to jump into it until I felt I was ready.”

Regardless, she continued with high-profile performances. She sang “What a Wonderful World” at the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony and the following year performed at the Brilliant Minds conference in Stockholm; in 2017 she performed before 40,000 people at the Muse in City Festival, along with Psy and Norah Jones, and sang at Quincy Jones’ 85th birthday at London’s O2 Arena at his personal request. Now based in Los Angeles, she has racked up more than half a billion views on YouTube and joined forces with Stargate over the past couple of years.

She also performed on “America’s Got Talent” earlier this year.

“I feel like I’ve lived many years more than my age,” she says in her bio. “I feel like music found me. I want people to get connected to my music and my lyrics and to share something special with the love I have for music.”